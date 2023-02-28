Ryan is King of the pool table and looking to go pro in Australia

Ryan King is very close to qualifying to play professional pool in Australia.

Ryan King reckons playing pool is in his genes.

His grandfather, who he never got to meet, and his father both played pool and snooker and King junior first picked up a cue when he was nine.

“I wasn't forced into it,” he said. “I played football, lawn bowls, indoor bowls, tennis, hockey. I played nearly every sport except rugby.”

He didn’t have a pool table growing up, but he followed his father into playing snooker and pool at the New Plymouth Club.

And now, 16 years later, he is close to fulfilling his dream to play professionally.

King, 25, has just come back from Australia where he won the first of three tournaments in the Pockets Challenger Series in Melbourne, he said.

“It is a pathway to be professional. I won the first event. Still got two more to go - one in early May, and one in June. The 16 top ranked players in the Challenger Series go to the Pro Series next year.”

Winning this first one was a huge step, because it gives him good ranking points and King reckons he’s only a couple of games away from qualifying.

King had to win seven games in a row to pick up the trophy, he said.

“There were a couple of nail-biting moments where, like, I literally thought I was gone. But then you know, I kinda stuck in there. And hung on. And got over the line.”

It’s a sport where being mentally strong is important, he said.

“You have to be in the moment and be ready to get back up and pick up the mistakes of your opponents.”

His most stressful moment didn’t happen during the game. It occurred at the airport when it looked like his new $1300 custom-made pool cue didn’t make it off the plane.

But after 90 minutes of increasing panic, it finally turned up.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff King has just won the Pockets Challenger Series in Melbourne along a pathway to turning pro.

King, who went to Spotswood College, admits wagging to go and play snooker.

“I had sick days at school too, and I’d just come here and play during school hours. There were times where I was told off... and I wasn’t allowed in (the New Plymouth Club) in school uniform.”

All that practice paid off he was picked to play snooker for New Zealand in 2017 and 2018 and played in China.

He played in the World under 21 Championships and the Oceania Championships along with other tournaments.

And then he decided to switch to pool.

If King plays in the Pro tournament in Australia next year, he and wife Brie, will have to decide whether to move their family – Greyson, 4, Esme, 18 months, and the baby on the way, across the ditch or whether King will commute, he said.

“It’s a huge sacrifice for our whole family. My childhood was here. And I mean, it would cost a lot of money to go over there eight times a year. It’d have to be a decision that we make as a family.”

King has recently started his own business, lawnmowing, to give him flexibility for tournaments and practice.

“I’m like, 90% sure of having a professional position next year.”