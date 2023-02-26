Small community in South Taranaki faces increase in thefts, burglaries

A small community in Taranaki has seen an increase in burglaries and car thefts.

Car thefts and burglaries in South Taranaki are increasing and may be connected, police say.

In the last two weeks, South Taranaki police acting sergeant Ben Patterson has noticed an increase in the volume of burglaries, stolen vehicles and theft from cars.

Patterson said there was a chance the burglaries and car thefts in the area near Hāwera could be connected.

“It appears to be over a dozen dishonesty offences in the last two weeks.

“Likely to be more unreported,” he said.

In the past fortnight in South Taranaki there had been nine burglaries and three times as many people had stolen petrol from tanks in rural farms, he said.

A volunteer for South Taranaki Community Patrol agreed with the worrying picture.

Marianne Forsyth, who had been part of community patrol for two-and-a-half years, said there had been an increase in thefts from building sites, where full loads of roofing steel had been stolen.

The group of patrol volunteers covered special areas and gave police “extra eyes and ears”, she said.

Although she had not witnessed the incidents first-hand, Forsyth said burglaries and anti-social behaviour were on the rise.

“We do reassurance visits to as many dairies in the Hāwera area as we can because of the increase in threatening behaviour towards dairy owners and workers.”