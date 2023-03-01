Golf fundraiser makes 'huge difference' to Taranaki hospice service

George MacArthur, who helps organise the golf fundraiser, and Hospice Taranaki's Rose Whitaker, with the donated All Blacks jersey signed by Scott, Jordie and Beauden Barrett, which will be auctioned off on March 5.

The organiser of a golf fundraiser which raises more than $20,000 for a charity which helped his dying wife says the event always brings out the best in people.

On Sunday, March 5, Teeing off for Hospice will be held at the Westown Golf Club.

Organiser George MacArthur said 30 teams had registered for the tournament, which has been held twice before.

It was a way for him to give back to Hospice Taranaki Te Kahu Pairuri ki Taranaki, after the service cared for his wife Marion, who died in September 2020.

He said the extent of the “wonderful” work the hospice did was only really realised when you experienced it first hand.

“That’s what I found out.”

Stuff Carey Hobbs, Taranaki Racing boss, is one of 12 guest players who teams taking part in the fundraiser could “bid” on ahead of tee-off on Sunday. (File photo)

Ahead of tee-off on Sunday morning, about a dozen guest players will be “auctioned off”, including Taranaki Regional Council chair Charlotte Littlewood, Carey Hobbs, boss of Taranaki Racing, and former Wellington Lions coach Leo Crowley.

Once the golf is over, another auction will take place in the afternoon as a way to round the day off.

Items on the block include a framed All Blacks jersey signed by Scott, Jordie and Beauden Barrett.

The donated memento includes the year each brother debuted for the national team, and their All Black number.

Rose Whitaker, Hospice Taranaki community partnership lead, said the money raised by the fundraiser would make a “huge difference” to the work it did.

At the moment, it was helping 234 people from around the region, she said.

MacArthur will be too busy behind-the-scenes to take to the course on Sunday, but he said the event was always a “wonderful day”.

“There’s a lot of generosity of spirit and giving, and people are there for the right reasons.”

For more information, visit the Hospice Taranaki website.