Taranaki league players suspended following brawl

Several players have been suspended after a sideline brawl which saw a Taranaki rugby league match called off.

The players appeared before a Taranaki Rugby League (TRL) judiciary on Thursday night in relation to the fight that erupted on the sidelines of a round two premier match between Bell Block and Waitara at Hickford Park. It first involved spectators before players took part, then it was called off half an hour into the game.

TRL acted swiftly to deal with the incident and formed an independent panel ahead of the following weekend’s matches.

After being approached about the specifics, TRL wouldn’t comment on how many players were involved or from what clubs but said “several players have been suspended from playing for some weeks.”

“[We] would like to remind everyone that attends any of our games that violence of any kind will not be tolerated, and we ask that everyone respects our game both on the field and off the field,” a TRL social media post said.

“Our thanks to those who sat on the panel and to the players and supporters that made it a priority to attend the hearing.”

TRL also reminded clubs of match-day protocols to prevent another incident happening again.

These included having fields roped off, teams having at least one or two people in yellow vests monitoring sideline behaviour, ensure the correct number of players are on team benches and keeping alcohol inside the clubrooms.

In round three of the competition, Hāwera remain unbeaten in the competition with a 32-24 win over Waitara at Clifton Park. Patea beat Coastal 46-6 in Opunake.

Bell Block had the bye.

