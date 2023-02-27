Americarna's popularity rolls on as Taranaki reaps financial benefits

Americarna event director John Rae was delighted with how the festival went this year.

The popularity of the annual Americarna festival shows no signs of slowing down as event organisers plan how to make next year’s event even better.

The four-day festival, which pumps an estimated $4 million into the Taranaki economy, wound up on Saturday with a display and activities around New Plymouth’s central business district.

Although the weather was wet earlier in the morning, thousands of people still flocked into the city to look at the hundreds of vehicles on show.

Event director John Rae described the 15th festival as “sensational”, despite some issues with the weather late in the week which impacted on the Friday night cruise around New Plymouth.

READ MORE:

* Record number of entries for Americarna despite late withdrawals

* The Taranaki car festivals determined to go ahead in 2022

* Covid-19: Taranaki event organisers have fingers crossed for return to level 1



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Thousands of people made their way into New Plymouth’s central business district for Americarna.

“The public were out en masse everywhere we went,” he said.

“The crowd that came into town on Saturday once the rain stopped was really big, all day long, so we were very happy.”

Feedback from the hundreds of participants was overwhelmingly positive, he said.

“Those who haven’t been before have told us they have already booked for next year.”

Rae plans to cap the number of participants to 900 next year, something he opted not to this time because the 2022 event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

As it was, about 60 participants did not make this year’s festival after the extreme weather in Auckland and the East Coast, as well as a number in the South Island who were stranded due to cancelled Cook Strait ferry crossings.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hanale-Ty Adams enjoying an American hot dog at the festival.

Rae said organisers had a “couple of ideas up our sleeve” for next year’s festival.

“It’s about having something that the public have not seen before,” said.

“We are just going to see if we can find the funding to bring something unique out to the country that the public would just be blown away by.”

Despite the festival being around since 2007, it remained popular throughout the region as thousands of people flocked to see the cars throughout Ōpunake, Waitara, Inglewood, Stratford, Hāwera and New Plymouth.

Rae puts that down to the fact that people enjoy the atmosphere the event created, and it was free.

“You don’t even have to like cars to enjoy the event, it’s just a carnival,” he said.

He also added he had no plans to step down as event director.

“I’m still very happy to keep doing it because I’m not done with ideas yet.”