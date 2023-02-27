ASB fire in Hāwera not suspicious, but investigations are ongoing

The ASB in Hāwera is closed after a fire broke out in the bank on Sunday morning.

The smell of smoke was still strong on both sides of High St outside the ASB in Hāwera more than 24 hours after a fire in the building was extinguished.

The only other evidence was three Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) vehicles lined up outside, tape across the entrance and a handwritten note on the ATM advising customers it wasn’t working due to fire.

The blaze broke out at the ASB Bank just after 9am on Sunday. There were no injuries.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff FENZ specialist fire investigators were on site on Monday looking to discover the cause of the fire.

FENZ specialist fire investigator Matt Crabtree said the fire was not suspicious.

“We are currently conducting an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire. My team are excavating the areas and hopefully by close of business today we’ll have our investigation concluded.”

In an emailed statement, ASB spokesperson Hanna Searle said they encouraged local customers to use online banking or ATMs from other banks.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The effects of the fire weren’t obvious from the street.

“ASB’s Hāwera Advice Centre (branch) and ATM is closed until further notice as we work with emergency services to assess damage following yesterday’s fire.”

On Sunday, New Plymouth station officer Mark Urwin said all the region’s fire appliances had gone to Hāwera to help tackle the blaze.

All firefighters had been stood down by 2.40pm.