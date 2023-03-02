Taranaki hospo sector in demand but staff shortages continue to bite

Staff shortages have hit Taranaki’s hospitality industry hard with many reducing opening hours and asking customers to exercise patience.

The demand for a meal and a hotel bed in Taranaki is strong, but staff shortages and delays at the border mean the workers needed aren’t readily available to meet it, and it's leaving a mark on businesses’ bottom lines.

Issues recruiting hospitality staff across the country continue to hamper the recovery of the sector, which took a financial hit due to Covid-19 lockdown measures and subsequent restrictions.

In December, Stuff reported 65,000 workers were needed to work in New Zealand’s hospitality and tourism sectors to meet the demand over summer.

In Taranaki, tourist numbers are up, including those coming from overseas, who had returned to the region in droves.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Georgia Macfarlane, people and culture manager from Macfarlane's Hospitality Group, says they have had to get creative to try and recruit staff during a nationwide shortage.

While the customer demand is clearly there, cutting back on trading days or hours was one way a big player in the region’s hospitality sector was managing the staff shortages it faced.

Georgia Macfarlane, people and culture manager for Macfarlane’s Hospitality Group, said while it was able to utilise its workforce across its various eateries in New Plymouth, it was not immune from the effects of the labour shortage issue.

Unsplash Chefs along with front of house staff are in demand in Taranaki, as the number of visitors willing to pay for a meal and a hotel bed in the region climbs. (File photo)

She said they currently had 16 chef vacancies in Taranaki, and a similar number of front of house roles unfilled.

This had resulted in the temporary closure of State Pasta and State Bistro, and reduced trading days, or hours, at the likes of Snug Lounge, Itch Wine Bar and Joe’s Garage.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Signs on cafe and restaurant windows asking people to apply for work are common.

While this course of action was “far from preferred”, as it had commercial implications, including the ability to achieve a guiding principle of its business to meet customer demand, the move was made out of necessity.

This included being mindful of the wellbeing of the staff it had, she said.

With competition rife in terms of recruitment across the hospitality sector, where lures include more pay or other benefits, Macfarlane said the group had tried to be creative in terms of how it attracted staff to apply, including paying for further immigration accreditation to consider offshore applicants.

Robin Martin/RNZ Daniel Fleming, co-owner of King and Queen Hotel Suites, said it was time to invest in training people in the hospitality industry. (File photo)

However, delays in visa processing for new recruits keen to work in New Zealand remained an issue.

This was also identified by Daniel Fleming, co-owner of King and Queen Suites in New Plymouth, as an area that needed to be ironed out quickly.

While his hotel was not impacted by staff shortages, he said this was not the common story for other hoteliers or food and beverage outlets around the region.

Fleming said he did not have specific figures on how many hospitality staff were needed in Taranaki, but believed it to be “significant”.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Some businesses have cut back their hours amid the skill shortage.

He said one of the key strategies which would help the region was to focus on nurturing the “pipeline of talent” coming from Witt Te Pukenga and the Pacific International Hotel Management School, bringing students into industry jobs and ensuring they received the necessary training to up-skill as time went on.

Peter Tennent, who owns the Devon Hotel with wife Rosemary, said while other hoteliers have had to cut back on food and beverage services, or the amount of beds on offer per night, his business had not had to do that.

He said occupancy rates across the board in the region were up, but this did put pressure on facilities, for which staffing was an aspect.

Stuff New Plymouth hotelier Peter Tennent says there are a lot of positives in the Taranaki hospitality sector at the moment. (File photo)

Tennent said prior to the arrival of Covid-19, Devon Hotel staff numbers sat at 155.

Through the lockdown period, the figure plummeted to just 19 but had climbed back to 85 now.

He said the business model of the hotel, post Covid-19, had to be “tweaked” and as other challenges hit, like high inflation, it was likely further adaptation would be needed.

Demand for accommodation is increasing in Taranaki, but the staff to help cater to international and domestic tourists isn’t always there. (File photo)

However, Tennent said all the factors needed for a thriving hospitality scene in the region were present, including visitor numbers.

“I don’t think it is all doom and gloom, there are a lot of positives out there.”

Arun Chaudhari, chief executive of Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, said it was a “mixed bag” in terms of the restaurant sector, with some eateries closing or changing hands in terms of ownership in the wake of Covid-19.

But from what he had seen and heard, the accommodation sector in Taranaki was going from strength to strength.

“It’s never been better, both for international and domestic guests.”