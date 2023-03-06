New Plymouth business sector continually frustrated at parking delays

A lack of adequate car parking spaces is suffocating the New Plymouth CBD, business leaders say.

The time limit on New Plymouth’s central business district parking problems has well and truly expired in the eyes of some retailers as they face another year of delays to the solution staring many of them in the face.

Almost a year after $5 million was approved by the New Plymouth District Council to strengthen the earthquake-prone multi-storey Downtown car park, no physical work has actually begun.

The 268-space car park was closed in December 2020 when the council deemed the building earthquake prone after a seismic assessment showed it had a low national building standard rating.

“Nothing has changed, it is still really difficult for everyone in the city,” Business and Retail Association advocate and manager Michelle Brennan said.

She said the issue was particularly bad at nighttime, while it had become a “cat fight” to secure leaseholder car parking in the central business district.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff BARA advocate and manager Michelle Brennan says parking is a major problem in the New Plymouth CBD.

That was suffocating the area with building owners struggling to find parks to offer potential tenants who want to move into the area.

“People need to get in and out during the day to operate their business, so there are real pressure points there,” she said.

Manager of the council’s infrastructure, Kevin Strongman, said delays to the planned strengthening work could be explained because it was a “highly complex project” due to the age of the building, which was erected in the 1980s.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff New Plymouth's Downtown car park on Powderham St closed indefinitely in late 2020 due to earthquake risk.

Since the funding was approved, Strongman said the council had undertaken “detailed design” and “main contractor procurement” which represented a “major milestone” in the project.

That news was small comfort to some retailers who face daily frustration at a lack of parking alternatives being explored by council.

One such alternative, an 18-space car park on Egmont St, was paused mid-project after it was discovered the council had not consulted iwi on its plans.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The proposed Egmont St car park has been scrapped.

That plan has now been scrapped altogether, with Strongman saying the council was now “focussing” on getting the Downtown car park back in use.

“The first phase starts in the next few months with the main contractor doing a detailed inspection of the building’s structure and developing a work plan and costings,” he said in a statement.

“The strengthening work can’t start until this first stage is completed, but expect that physical work to begin mid to late 2023.”

Devon St West design store Arthaus owner Lisa England felt the situation was “a joke” and was getting worse with more office spaces being leased in the business district.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Owner of New Plymouth retail shop Arthaus, Lisa England calls parking in the area “a joke” which was affecting business on a daily basis.

She said it was common for some workers to park in spaces most of the day, despite set time limits.

“They are taking away customer car parks and all I hear all day, every day, is that it’s impossible to get a car park down here,” she said.

Her frustration was echoed by former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd, who owns Judd Opticians on King St.

“There is definite pressure on parking, that’s a given, and it has been for a while as some of the car parks have been removed for Let’s Go projects, which is well and good, but the biggest thing in the scheme of things was when the Downtown car park was closed, that’s added the pressure 10-fold,” he said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Andrew Judd has called for more urgency around the work on the Downtown car park and a CBD strategy.

He wants more urgency in getting the work on the Downtown car park underway, while he also wants to see a quickly developed strategy for the future of the central business district.

“Our infrastructure was not designed for this amount of growth, especially when you take a car park out like that,” he said.

"While it's a little bit sarcastic, the council itself has its own provided car parks, so on a daily basis they are not experiencing this frustration."