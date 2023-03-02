Value of residential houses up 50% in New Plymouth district over three years

An independent analysis by Quotable Value showed the value of residential housing has increased by 49.7% in the New Plymouth district since 2019.

The average value of a house in the New Plymouth district was now $735,000, independent evaluators found.

Quotable Value has prepared new rating evaluations for 37,839 properties in the district, assessing the change in land and capital value since 2019.

The analysis showed on average “the value of residential housing has increased by 49.7%”.

In a press release on Thursday, property consultant Andrew Jaques said the New Plymouth increase mirrored the “significant value growth seen nationwide in recent years”.

Jacques said the increase “was primarily driven by record low-interest rates”.

“Though that growth has fallen away from the height of the market, values remain well above where they were at the previous rating valuation in 2019."

The analysis showed Ōakura had the highest “residential dwelling average value”, with its average capital value sitting at $1.347 million and the average land value at $907,753.

Fitzroy, Strandon and Northgate also had some of the highest values, with their average capital value at $1.036 million and land values at $704,854.

“Careful analysis shows the total rateable value for the district is now $36.1 billion, with the land value of those properties now valued at $21.7 billion,” Jacques said.

When compared to 2019, Waitara, Urenui, Inglewood Rural and Ōkato saw the biggest increase in land value.

Waitara had an increase of 126%, with its average land value sitting at $280,038 in 2023.

Urenui also had a steep increase of 145%, with its average land value now sitting at $352,375.

“Since 2019, the average capital value of an improved lifestyle property has increased by 50% to $1,025,000, while the corresponding land value for a lifestyle property increased by 71% to $620,000.

“Commercial and industrial land values have also increased by 44% and 46% respectively,” Jaques said.

Overall, the average land values in the New Plymouth District increased by 77% to $443,271.

Whanganui had a similar scenario to the one seen in New Plymouth, with a 53% increase in the average house value in the past three years.

New Plymouth property owners will receive an updated rating value for their property.

The evaluations will help the local council set rates for the next three-year period.