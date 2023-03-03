Massive rates hike and service slash looming for New Plymouth residents

New Plymouth ratepayers are facing a 12.6% rates increase despite budgets being slashed, major projects being deferred and fee increases across nearly all the council’s core business.

The proposed hike was revealed in the agenda for the council’s extraordinary meeting on Tuesday when they will debate a recommendation from mayor Neil Holdom to lift the rates level from the previously approved 7% in the long-term plan.

Inflationary pressure, interest rate increases and global issues are all being cited as reasons for the increase, which will cost the average household an extra $377 a year.

However, the rates hike could be as high as 20% if council decides not to go ahead with a raft of cost saving measures which include increasing the cost of parking and pool admissions, introducing an entry fee to Puke Ariki Museum temproary exhibits, upping the price to get into the Len Lye Centre and scrapping next year’s Winter Festival of the Lights.

Service levels are also being reviewed which could see the mowing of parks being reduced by 20%, Venture Taranaki funding cut by $280,000 and the Home Energy Advisory Service being stopped.

GRANT MATTHEW/Fairfax NZ/Stuff Increasing entry fees to Todd Energy Aquatic Centre and district pools by 50 cents would help bring rates down by $100,000.

Up to $25 million of capital expenditure will also be reduced under the recommendations, while a number of major projects, like the $4m seawall from Kawaroa to Belt Rd, would be delayed.

The Tūparikino Active Community Hub’s proposed budget has also been cut for the next financial year from $5.9m to $950,000.

“This provides budget for planning to continue whilst not undertaking any physical capital works,” the report said.

“This will enable informed decisions to be taken in the next LTP (long-term plan).”

The community board discretionary funding, introduced last year by council to give outlying communities more say in what was being spent in their district, will also be cut if the recommendations are adopted, while the council will defer 15 staffing vacancies to save an estimated further $1.5m.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Charging visitors from outside Taranaki $20 instead of $15 to visit Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Len Lye Centre could reduce rates by $76,000.

Under the plan, no more money will be given to Destination Play, the multi-million dollar playground at Kawaroa, although the proposed Coastal Walkway to Waitara remains in the budget despite a projected increase in cost to $39.3m.

The council must also decide what to do with the $3.3m rating deficit from the last financial year.

The first option is to repay the money over a three-year period, or it could be deferred to the next long-term plan, although the latter was not recommended by council’s senior policy advisor Greg Stephens.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Kids would still get in free but charging $5 to those aged 16 years plus to get into Puke Ariki temporary exhibitions would knock $175,000 off rates.

Whether to consult the community on the proposed changes to the long-term plan must also be decided by council.

“Officers do not consider that consultation is required as the nature of variations arises from those external factors and not decisions of council,” Stephens said.