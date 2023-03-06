Waitara community groups benefit from first tranche of land law funds

Waitara community groups are $160,000 better off thanks to the first round of funding grants given out by Te Tai Pari Trust. (File photo)

About $160,000 has been handed out to help community groups and organisations in Waitara after the first-ever round of funding was awarded by Te Tai Pari Trust.

The trust was set up under the New Plymouth District Court (Waitara Lands) Act, and as of late last year it had more than $17 million in the bank, destined to be spent in the community in the coming years.

The community fund is one of three which benefits from sale proceeds of leasehold land made possible by the Act.

The land subject to the law was previously confiscated off tangata whenua in the rohe, namely Te Atiawa, and Otarāua and Manukorihi hapū.

READ MORE:

* Nearly $900k spent fighting Mt Messenger Bypass opponents

* Committee set up delayed as Waitara river remains unswimmable

* Squash club and native bird sanctuaries major recipients in latest Taranaki Electricity Trust funding

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Manukorihi Pā Reserve Trust, which looks after Waitara’s Owae Marae, was the biggest winner in the funding round. (File photo)

At its meeting on February 27, the trust board members; chair Darrel Nicholas, Donna Eriwata, Graham Armstrong, Mawhaturia White, Patsy Bodger and Marion James, agreed to allocate $167,460 to 15 out of the 20 groups who applied for the available pūtea.

The biggest recipient was the Manukorihi Pā Reserve Trust, which was awarded $65,000.

Those awarded funds are:

He Rau Oranga: $10,000

Waitara Junior Basketball: $1500

Manukorihi Pā Reserve Trust: $65,000

Waitara MenzShed: $3744

Waitara Rugby League Football Club: $10,000

Mahia Mai A Waitara Trust: $5000

Waitara Taiohi Trust: $12,500

Waitara Soccer Club: $11,000

Nga Pekanga Catholic Maori Charitable Trust: $9500

Waitara Food Bank Pataka Kai: $7800

Tysons Netball Club: $3500

Otarāua Hapū management committee: $10,000

North Taranaki Sport and Recreation Inc: $10,000

Waitara Whanui Sports Inc: $6416

Waitara Alive: $1500