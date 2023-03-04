Homeowner losing hope of fix for crumbling council-owned cliff face at his back fence

David Chen wants the New Plymouth District Council to take action over the crumbling cliff neighbouring his property.

David Chen feels like any hope he has of saving his home is eroding away faster than the cliff face bordering his New Plymouth property.

For months, Chen, a geotechnical engineer, has been pleading with the New Plymouth District Council to find a solution to stop the continual erosion of the land it owns beside the Waiwera Pl property he and his wife own.

Since July last year, the slip has been growing, undermining the soil beneath the couple’s section and destroying the retaining wall on their property.

In a last ditch effort to get the council to fix the problem, Chen will front New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom and councillors at an extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday to plead for help.

Chen had seen “no plans” from the council about what could be done to stop more slips occurring on its land and threatening his property, while there had been very little correspondence.

However, his view was at odds with that of the council which released a brief statement to questions about what it was doing at the site.

“The council has been proactively working with the family and monitoring the site since the initial slip in July 2022, including regular onsite inspections,” the statement said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff David Chen stands on the edge of his section as the cliff literally crumbles away.

“The mayor and councillors will discuss this issue at the extraordinary council meeting on March 7 to decide what happens next.”

Chen remains pessimistic about a positive outcome given how much time has elapsed since the land started falling away.

“Due to the continuous erosion, the cliff is becoming curved and eroding to the inside and the bottom of my property,” he said.

“This will lead to large-scale collapse of the upper land due to the loss of the lower support.”

After seeking independent advice from Auckland-based company Earth Stability Limited, Chen was told they could instal anchored erosion matting to stop more of the land being lost.

“The problem is it keeps changing because nothing is being done, so it just gets worse,” he said.

“It’s only months before winter and this could turn into a real disaster for this if the heavier rainfall gets into the soil.”

The stress had become too much for his family, he said, as his wife was suffering depression and ongoing mental illness.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The house is perched on a cliff above New Plymouth’s Waiwhakaiho River.

If the council was not going to work to stop the erosion, he wanted something in writing to say it was safe to live at his property, so he could rent it out because his wife no longer wanted to live there.

“I can't do any further repair work if NPDC doesn't maintain their land and prevent the soil erosion on their land, because my whole repair work is based on their work,” he said.

“The land is theirs, why are they not taking responsibility for that?

“If you own an asset like land and that asset is threatening someone else’s property, then you have a responsibility to fix it.”