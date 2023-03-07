MP brokers health solution for 60 rest home residents at risk of losing GP

About 60 rest home residents who faced not having a GP at the end of April will have continued health care after a solution was found. (File photo)

A new health provider has been found for 60 north Taranaki rest home residents who faced losing their GP at the end of April.

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett confirmed a deal had been brokered to secure a new health provider for the affected Waitara residents, after he stepped in to help find a solution.

At the beginning of February, the Parklands Medical, Strandon Health and Waitara Health Centre practice group advised at least two rest homes of its intention to de-register its residents as patients by April 30.

It cited its inability to provide safe and professional care as the reason.

The news came as a shock to families of residents and was also described as “appalling” by the Positive Ageing New Plymouth Trust.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett has helped find alternative healthcare for 60 rest home patients. (File photo)

In a statement released on Monday, Bennett said he had met with the management of the Norfolk Lodge and Kohatu rest homes last week to explore options to address the issue for the residents.

“Following conversations with Te Whatu Ora and primary healthcare agencies we have been able to find a solution, bringing on a new medical practice to take on the GP care of both rest homes residents.”

Bennett said he was “grateful” to have been able to find alternative care for the group to ensure their ongoing health needs were met.

The details of the new health provider have not been publicly revealed.

The case involving the Waitara rest homes has not been an isolated one in Taranaki, as there had been at least four other times when practices had moved to de-register patients.

In all those scenarios, solutions were also found.