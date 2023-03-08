Hundreds set to traverse New Plymouth for the 2023 Oxfam Trailwalker

Scenes from the 2021 Oxfam Trailwalker event in Taranaki, an event which raises money to support humanitarian initiatives across the Pacific. (File photo)

Hundreds of people will be traversing parts of New Plymouth this weekend when the 2023 Oxfam Trailwalker returns to town.

After the event went virtual in 2022, due to Covid-19 restrictions, about 600 people, along with support crews, will take part in this year’s fundraiser, which begins on Saturday.

From 6am, 145 teams will start either the 50km or 100km challenge from New Plymouth Raceway.

The teams of four have 18 hours to complete the 50km loop, or 36 hours to do the longer distance.

More than $415,000 had been raised by participants so far.

Stuff 145 teams will line up at the New Plymouth Raceway on Saturday, March 11 to take part in the 2023 Oxfam Trailwalker. (File photo)

Ange Janse van Rensburg, fundraising director for Oxfam Aotearoa, said the fundraising environment was a “challenging” one at the moment, with the money raised down on previous years.

By way of comparison, the 2021 event held in New Plymouth raised a record-setting $1.1 million.

However, being able to take part in an event which challenged participants physically, but also raised money to address global issues like poverty and climate change, made the Oxfam Trailwalker a drawcard, Janse van Rensburg said.

She had completed the trail walk twice before, and will be part of the support team from Oxfam Aotearoa who will travel from Auckland to New Plymouth this weekend to help oversee the event.

Supplied Ange Janse van Rensburg, fundraising director for Oxfam Aotearoa, will be in New Plymouth this weekend with other colleagues to help oversee the event.

She said the teams were in the “final push” in terms of training efforts and fundraising this week, before they arrive at the start line on Saturday.

Team registration takes place on Friday from 12pm to 8pm at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth.

Checkpoints along the 2023 trail are at Hickford Park in Bell Block, TSB Topec, Mangorei School, Yarrow Stadium and Omata School.

Anyone interested in donating to the cause, supporting a team, or who would like to register for the 2024 event can visit oxfamtrailwalker.org.nz