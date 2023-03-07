Taranaki man to appeal extradition to Australia over involvement in alleged machete attack

A Taranaki man is taking his fight against his pending extradition to Australia to the High Court. (File photo)

A Taranaki man is set to appeal a decision to send him back to Australia to face trial over an alleged attack involving a machete in what has been described as a drug deal gone wrong.

An order granting Paul Joseph Tamainu’s surrender under the Extradition Act 1999 was granted in the New Plymouth District Court on January 30 following a hearing.

Tamainu is alleged to have been involved in a 2017 attack on three men in a Perth hotel room, where a machete was wielded.

The allegation, previously reported by Australian media, was described as a drug deal gone wrong.

Two other men charged in relation to the incident have already faced trial.

In Judge Tony Greig’s January 30 ruling, he granted the application made by the Western Australian police force which sought Tamainu’s extradition.

Despite the accused’s opposition, the judge found him to be an “extraditable person” given the offence he was charged with had a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment.

Once extradited, Tamainu would face a jury trial in Australia, the ruling said.

The judge remanded Tamainu in custody ahead of his appeal, which has been set down for Wednesday in the High Court at Wellington before Justice Helen McQueen.