New medical officer of health for Taranaki a modern day office worker

Working remotely has become the thing to do since the arrival of Covid-19 – so much so that even Taranaki’s new Medical Officer of Health is dividing his time between the province and his home in Tauranga.

TDr Neil de Wet has been seconded to Taranaki for a year, so he spends one work physically on the job and the next working from home in the Bay of Plenty.

He has taken over from Dr Jonathan Jarman who has retired after 10 years in Taranaki, and said it is a great opportunity to work in a different place and get new experiences.

Originally from South Africa, de Wet came to New Zealand 25 years ago.

“We were doing a lot of travelling and exploring and the opportunity came up, so we thought we'll come and visit and see what it was like. We have pretty much settled from day one. New Zealand felt like home from the beginning, and so we ended up staying.”

He has been a medical officer of health for about 12 years, he said.

“We get involved with all sorts of day to day things like infectious diseases and outbreaks, and risk and that type of thing, through to those really big picture ideas looking at how we influence and change social and economic environments and the things that affect people's health.”

After getting his medical degree and working in various health officer roles and senior house officer roles he went back to university and did a master's in environmental science.

“I had a strong interest in the environment and health. I spent some time working in environmental research and climate change research, looking at climate change effects on health in New Zealand, and doing a lot of work in Pacific Island countries.”

Public health focuses on the conditions that allow or enable health to thrive, or people to thrive, he said, adding that society needs nature to be thriving and healthy for people’s health to thrive.

“That connection with nature and valuing nature is so important for people's health and well-being. I think those concepts are deeply understood and respected, and in New Zealand, and in Māori culture and Māori wisdom.”

Not surprisingly, de Wet enjoys being outside.

“I like getting out in the bush and tramping, doing that type of thing. And although this summer has not been particularly good for that, and likewise, I like getting on the water - getting out the kayak.”