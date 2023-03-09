Cyclone Gabrielle: Taranaki fundraiser wants to hand-deliver $12,000 to Wairoa mayor

Evan Davies raised more than $12,000 for Wairoa and wants to fly over there and personally deliver the money.

Taranaki’s Wairua for Wairoa appeal raised more than $12,000 and its organiser wants to hand-deliver the money to Wairoa’s mayor.

So, Evan Davies, a teacher at New Plymouth Boys’ High School, is looking for sponsorship to fly return to Gisborne. He’ll then drive to Wairoa.

Davies has surgery next week and can’t do the 18 to 20 hour round trip by car.

READ MORE:

* ‘Wairua for Wairoa’ fundraiser at Puke Ariki landing on Sunday

* Taranaki's newest comedian off to national comedy semi-finals



This is called Wairua for Wairoa it’s not called Money for Wairoa, he said.

“The whole idea is pressing the flesh. People may say why spend money getting there? Because sometimes you have to spend money to show people you really care. The act of physically going is the province saying we care about you.”

Davies organised a week-long fundraiser for the cyclone ravaged area that included “12 Acts for Awhi” at Puke Ariki landing on February 26.

The event raised $4000, Davies said.

The rest of the funds came from Taranaki businesses and individuals and the money is still coming in.

He needs to get to Wairoa, he said.

“I’m going to fly, but I need a local business prepared to get behind it. A Taranaki business investing in the East Coast.”