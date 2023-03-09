Judge reserves decision on fine for forestry management company's health and safety breach

A forestry management company which pleaded guilty to a breach of its duty under health and safety law appeared for sentencing in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

A judge has reserved his decision regarding the level of fine a Taranaki forestry management company will face after it breached its duty under health and safety law.

Tree Awareness Management Ltd was prosecuted by Worksafe, after it launched an investigation into the death of Nathan Paikea, who was killed on August 23, 2019, less than three weeks after he started working in the Tututawa Forest block in eastern Taranaki.

However, Worksafe previously acknowledged that the conduct of Tree Awareness Management Ltd in no way caused, or contributed to Paikea's death.

Tree Awareness Management Ltd managed the Tututawa forestry block, and contracted Paikea’s employer, Skyline Harvest Systems Ltd, as its harvester.

Supplied A judge has called the forestry industry a “notoriously dangerous” one during a sentencing hearing in New Plymouth. (File photo)

The breach committed by Tree Awareness Management Ltd was its failure to check health and safety paperwork as required. This was found to have happened on a few occasions when it visited the site between January and July 2019, before Paikea started work there.

The company previously pleaded guilty to one charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act, and appeared for sentencing in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

None of Paikea’s whānau were in attendance.

In its submission, Worksafe prosecutor Karina Sagaga described the company as having moderate culpability in terms of its lapses, but said there no aggravating factors in the case.

She sought $82,500 as a starting point for the fine, but accepted credit was due for the company’s guilty plea, previous safety record and good character.

The maximum penalty for the offending was a $500,000 fine.

Defence lawyer Neil Beadle said the nature of the omissions were “of the lowest kind” as there was clear evidence monitoring had taken place, and had only been missed a few times.

AFR The forestry company’s lawyer argued the omissions were “of the lowest kind” as there was clear evidence monitoring had taken place, and had only been missed a few times. (File photo)

“It is small in the context of an otherwise exemplary system.”

This included the company having no previous health and safety breaches during its 25 years in operation, Beadle said.

He argued the final fine imposed for the offending should be $26,000.

Judge Raoul Neave told the court this matter appeared to be “a case of who watches the watchers”.

However, he said it was also illustrative of the high responsibility placed on companies involved in what he described as a “notoriously dangerous industry”.

After hearing submissions, Judge Neave reserved his decision.

Meanwhile, Skyline Harvest Systems Limited previously pleaded not guilty to the charge it faced following Worksafe’s prosecution.

At the company’s callover hearing on Wednesday, the court heard how the trial would take three to four days and would be held in either New Plymouth or Hamilton.

A further hearing was set down in the New Plymouth District Court for May 17.