Homeowner fronts New Plymouth District councillors over eroding land on his boundary

An emotional New Plymouth couple have pleaded with district councillors to come up with a solution to fix eroding council land and save their home.

David Chen spent almost half an hour imploring New Plymouth District councillors at Tuesday’s extraordinary council meeting to take responsibility for the land before it was too late.

Since July last year, a large slip on land owned by the council has been growing, undermining the soil beneath the couple’s Waiwera Place section and destroying the retaining wall on their property.

“It’s ridiculous that I have to stand here in front of you while council takes no responsibility,” he said.

“It’s about doing what is right and not what is wrong.”

Chen and his wife questioned if they were suffering from the inaction of the council to fix the land because they were Chinese.

New Plymouth real estate agent Joe Holden also addressed the council as an advocate for Chen having previously sold the property.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom listened to Chen’s issues with his property and the neighbouring slip.

He told the council the house was now unsaleable, and the family was trapped and would lose everything if they had to walk away.

The council excluded the public when it discussed what to do with the land, although councillor Dinnie Moeahu advocated allowing the public to stay.

Council has not indicated if a decision will be released.