Judge-alone trial date still pending for accused in Waitara River crash death

A judge-alone trial will be held in the New Plymouth District Court in relation to the May 2022 fatal crash, but a date has yet to be set. (File photo)

A trial date for the man accused of causing a crash which killed a Taranaki grandmother is still pending, following the case’s latest call in court.

Timothy Jon Brooks, of Palmerston North, previously pleaded not guilty to careless driving causing death in relation to the crash in Waitara last year.

Helen Mitchell, 85, died on May 4 after the car she was driving ended up in the Waitara River following an alleged traffic incident on McLean St.

She was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and bystander attempts to rescue Mitchell were unsuccessful.

Jane Matthews/Stuff A floral tribute left at the scene of the crash in the days following Helen Mitchell’s death in the Waitara river. (File photo)

Brooks’ appearance at Wednesday’s hearing in the New Plymouth District Court was excused.

A trial date was expected to have been finalised, but defence lawyer Andrew Laurenson said he was still awaiting information from an expert, which would help determine the length of time required for the hearing.

The court heard how 1-2 days could be needed to hear the case.

Judge Gregory Hikaka scheduled a further callover hearing on April 19, which Brooks will not have to attend.