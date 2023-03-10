Taranaki plantsman Mark Jury recognised with top international honour for plant breeding

Mark Jury, from Tikorangi, has won a Veitch Memorial Medal from the Royal Horticultural Society, the highest award for plant breeders who are not British citizens.

Well known Taranaki plant breeder Mark Jury has been recognised for his work and awarded the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Veitch Memorial Medal.

The Veitch is the highest honour the prestigious RHS awards grants to people who are not British citizens, recognising those who have made an outstanding contribution to the advancement and improvement of the science and practice of horticulture.

“It’s like winning a world championship,” Jury’s wife, Abbie says. “It’s even more of an honour for Mark to have been nominated by international colleagues.”

Only a handful are handed out around the world each year, she says, and her husband is just the 13th Kiwi to be awarded the medal in 150 years.

READ MORE:

* In spring, you’ll get to enjoy one of the oldest flowering plants in the world

* Taranaki local's miniature Pukeiti took 46 years to create

* Classic trees for modern gardens



It is the sort of recognition a gardener might expect to get when they had more than 425,000 of their plants grown under licence and sold internationally last year.

But Jury was surprised when the letter with news of the award – old-fashioned snail mail – arrived in the letterbox.

“I certainly didn't expect it.”

His father Felix Jury got the same award in 1992.

Taranaki is well represented with Alan Jellyman, who worked as Deputy Director of Parks in New Plymouth, and Sir Victor Davies who set up Duncan and Davies nursery, also receiving the award in 2002 and 1966 respectively.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jury checks out an un-named magnolia in his garden.

Jury has followed in his father’s gumboots. But first he went to Massey University and studied psychology and education. A short stint in Dunedin followed, before he returned home to Tikorangi and started a nursery, he says.

“I decided I needed to add my own material otherwise I was competing against Duncan and Davies the biggest nursery in the Southern Hemisphere.”

The couple have nearly 5 hectares of garden and another similar garden across the road where they grow their seedlings.

Jury’s parents separated land out from the family farm in 1950 and began the garden. So he grew up with a love of plants.

Abbie Jury Magnolia ‘Felix Jury’, the first magnolia bred by Mark Jury and named for his father.

He wanted a point of difference from other nurseries and decided to grow garden plants – not as cutting flowers, but specifically garden plants.

Mark Jury Nursery started off in 1982 selling by mail order. Then he moved onto garden centres, the first, Big Jim’s in New Plymouth.

At that point rhododendrons were his speciality. Jury jokingly offers, that there was a rhododendron nursery on every corner in Taranaki in those days.

“They were popular.”

Over the last 30 plus years Jury has spent a lot of time with a small paintbrush in his hand.

He painstakingly paints pollen from one plant onto another to get a new improved plant in a different colour.

And even after all these years he still enjoys the work.

“Breeding is self-contained in a way. You’ve always got something to look forward to. They say: seven years anticipation, one day’s disappointment.”

And he’s had a lot of those, he says

“I raised thousands of rhododendron seedlings and only named a couple. And probably raised 1000 magnolias and released four plants under my name, with three more coming. It’s a numbers game.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jury, pictured with dog Ralph, has a garden of about 5 hectares.

It’s about picking the right parent plants then assessing the new plants on a whole range of factors and then ditching 99% of them. Other plant breeders name a lot more new plants than Jury, who is very fussy.

“I have actually managed to develop a reputation overseas in the magnolia world by naming good material. I’m very proud of it.”

Breeding magnolias started with carrying on with one his father had begun. Jury could see where Felix was going with it, so carried on.

He called it Magnolia “Felix Jury” and it’s his favourite magnolia.

Magnolias are their speciality. Everything Jury grew revolved around what they could grow in their garden – and they are fantastic and beautiful.

Abbie Jury Daphne Perfume Princess was a big success commercially.

While they closed the nursery in 2012, Jury still breeds plants.

At the moment he is working on a yellow magnolia and is tracking 70-100 seedlings.

One looks incredibly promising. There are a couple that look interesting. So, he’ll probably name one or two and the rest will get chainsawed out.

He is also working on getting colour into a michelia – a type of evergreen magnolia with a softer leaf – that are white. His current favourite is called RFA – room for improvement.

One of his most popular plants is a daphne – Perfume Princess, which was their first really viable commercial plant.

It’s a more healthy growing variety and the flower about three times the size of the original, Jury says.

“You can’t sell a lot of magnolias. People can only fit one magnolia in a garden, but everyone grows one of these.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jury has carried on the work in his garden started by his parents.

The Camellia Jury bred, Fairy Blush, was released on the market but the Jurys didn’t retain ownership of it. They own the intellectual property on the magnolias and daphnes, so the plants are sold under the Jury name.

To retain ownership of a plant Jury has to pay a fee in the markets they sell to – in the Jury’s case – Canada, Japan, Europe and UK. As it’s expensive the plants have to be commercially viable.

The other issue is the time it takes to breed a new plant. Roses can be turned around in 18 months, but the plants Jury works on can take 10 to 12 years.