Taranaki teens with 'boundless potential' avoid convictions for street violence

Judge Raoul Neave discharged two teens without conviction after their alcohol-fuelled attack on two men, which left one of the victims unconscious. (File photo)

Two Taranaki teens with “boundless potential” who were charged over a drunken street attack, which left one victim unconscious, have walked out of court with clean criminal records because of the threat convictions posed to their futures.

The 19-year-olds were charged after the April 2022 attack on two men along New Plymouth’s Ariki St and previously pleaded guilty to charges of assault with intent to injure and common assault.

The assault included punches to the head and body of one victim by one of the offenders, before the other delivered a hit that left the man unconscious on the ground for a time.

He suffered a broken collarbone, concussion and bruising as a result.

The second victim was punched in the face.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Alcohol use was a factor in the assault, the court heard. (File photo)

On Wednesday, in New Plymouth District Court, Judge Raoul Neave considered discharge without conviction applications made on behalf of the teenagers.

The court heard how the teens had pleaded guilty at an early stage and attended a Te Pae Oranga panel, which is a joint initiative between police and iwi.

They had done the follow-up tasks expected of them, and one of the teens had also given up drinking alcohol.

The court heard how both defendants were employed and had extensive support from whānau, a large group of which attended the court hearing.

One of the teens was a qualified carpenter and fluent in te reo Māori, while the other planned to move to Wellington for work, once the court case was over.

Scott Graham/Unsplash A number of documents were filed in support of the teenagers’ discharge without convictions applications. (File photo)

Judge Neave said the assault seemed to have been sparked after one of the teens became “extremely offended” by a remark made by one of the victims, and then lashed out.

“It doesn’t excuse your behaviour, but it does help explain it.”

While “random street violence” was a cause for community concern, the judge said the impact of convictions on the teens’ future was a bigger factor in the case.

“Each of you are young men, with boundless potential and no history of violence.”

In discharging them without conviction, the judge ordered the teens to pay $600 each in emotional harm reparation.