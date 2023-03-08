Council rejects New Plymouth homeowner's plea for help with crumbling cliff

David Chen wants the New Plymouth District Council to take action over the crumbling cliff neighbouring his property.

A couple’s plea for New Plymouth District Council to help them stabilise a crumbling cliff that threatens their home has been rejected as “financially unsustainable for ratepayers”. In a statement released by New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom on Wednesday, he said while the council “understands the ongoing land slippage has caused considerable stress to the family” it would not be providing any financial assistance.

The owner of the Waiwera Place property, David Chen, spent almost half an hour imploring councillors at Tuesday’s extraordinary council meeting to take responsibility for the land before it was too late.

Since July last year, a large slip on land owned by the council has been growing, undermining the soil beneath the couple’s section and destroying the retaining wall on their property.

But Holdom said there were clear records that land subsidence at the rear of the property had been known about and publicly documented for more than 20 years.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff The New Plymouth District Council will not pay to help David Chen save his property.

“Council was essentially asked to determine where the line between public liability and private loss should be drawn in a situation where the land subsidence was a natural event and previous land stability issues have been clearly identified within the property’s Land Information Memorandum (LIM) report.”

Another key consideration the council had was “ratepayer equity” because it owns and operates more than 700 hectares of parks and reserves that were adjacent to thousands of properties.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said there were clear records that land subsidence at the rear of the property had been known about and publicly documented for more than 20 years.

After it excluded the public from Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the matter, Holdom said council determined that a decision to provide a financial contribution, while meeting the interests of the family affected in this case, would be financially unsustainable for ratepayers.

In the statement council said it was committed to cleaning the privately owned fan drains, which the Earthquake Commission had funded for previous residents.

It said council would also provide access to the reserve for construction purposes, should the affected landowners choose to undertake proposed works, provided they do not create a hazard or ongoing liability for council.

While bitterly disappointed at the council’s decision, Chen was reluctant to say anything further about it while he sought legal advice about what he could do next.

A number of engineers from outside Taranaki had contacted him offering to help.