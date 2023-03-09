Angry reaction to council's 50% parking price hike in New Plymouth

The head of New Plymouth’s business association has reacted angrily to a district council plan to hike the cost of parking, describing retailers as easy targets.

New Plymouth Business and Retail Association manager Michelle Brennan said the decision made at Tuesday’s extraordinary meeting to raise the cost of parking in the central business district (CBD) from $2 to $3 an hour was “short-sighted” and “out of step” with what the city needed.

The decision to hike the price up, which was made to increase council revenue to offset rates increases, follows complaints from retailers who remain frustrated at the amount of time it was taking to strengthen the Downtown car park which has been closed for more than two years.

Almost a year after $5 million was approved by the council to strengthen the earthquake-prone multi-storey car park, no physical work has actually begun.

“Once again, CBD business owners, and the public who wish to support them, are taking a hit,” Brennan said.

“With no Downtown car park for at least another year, these parking increases only increase the cost for people working in the CBD and this is why some are choosing to move to other areas of the district.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff

Brennan felt the council should have looked at potentially charging for parking in other parts of the city, as well as in Waitara and Inglewood, instead of solely focussing its attention on the CBD.

The decision to increase parking was one of just three cost saving options adopted by council at its extraordinary meeting and was recommended to councillors by deputy mayor David Bublitz.

Ironically, as he told the meeting, he had fought to cut the cost of car parking three years ago, but now felt the council was “just kicking the can down the road” by not increasing the price, something it had not done since 2006.

Since then, the council had trialled an hour’s free parking in the CBD, agreed to put aside $333,000 a year for three years to fund it, then back-flipped in its long-term plan fearing it could lead to rate rises and increase demand on already limited spaces.

“We are not going to put people’s rates up for free parking,” Holdom said in 2021.

In comparison to other small cities in New Zealand, New Plymouth parking charges in the CBD are high.

In Napier and most parts of the Whanganui business district, it costs $1 per hour, while Palmerston North charges $1.70.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Murray Chong voted against the parking fee increases.

New Plymouth councillor Murray Chong, who voted against the price increase, felt the council was not doing enough to help retailers who face the highest rates hike in the district in the next financial year.

“We are hitting them more than others and putting more stress on these businesses,” he said.

Chong also took issue with the projected revenue the parking increases would generate, saying it would be a lot less if retail sales were hit by continued inflation rises.

“It’s almost a perfect storm for retailers at the moment because people are going to have less money to spend.”