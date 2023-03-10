Residents voice concern over impact of proposed Bell Block subdivision

The bypass along Henwood Rd, over State Highway 3, is already busy and some Bell Block residents fear it will get worse if a proposed subdivision gets the green light. (File photo)

Pressures on traffic and the environment have been cited by some Bell Block residents preparing to oppose a plan to build 113 new homes in the suburb.

The proposal to build a new subdivision on Pohutukawa Pl would see the homes built in a staged process, along with roads and recreational reserves.

Lodged by Robe and Roche Investments Limited, the application has been publicly notified by the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) and those interested have until March 22 to lodge a submission.

The 23-hectare site, which is near Waipu lagoon and a wetland, would provide an extension through to Parklands Ave.

It would also be near the large-scale Summerset Retirement Village, which houses about 500 people.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Worries about the increase in traffic in and around the Henwood Rd and Nugent St roundabout were first raised when the McDonald's restaurant and Summerset retirement village were under construction. (File photo)

Barbara Morris, who has lived on Pohutukawa Pl for more than 40 years, was one who planned to oppose the subdivision plan.

“My main concern is that we haven’t got the infrastructure to deal with it.”

She felt the numbers of vehicles the new subdivision would bring into the area, on top of the already busy traffic flow, would put increased pressure on the Nugent St roundabout, and along to the bridge and bypass.

It is not the first time Morris had flagged worries about the impact of traffic by new developments in the Bell Block area.

In 2020, she feared congestion would become an issue with the arrival of the large-scale Summerset development and the McDonald's restaurant on Henwood Rd.

At the time, NPDC said both had been subject to rigorous resource consenting processes and conditions were in place to manage traffic flow.

Stuff Adrian Sole, chair of the Puketapu-Bell Block community board. (File photo)

But three years on, Morris said her worries hadn’t changed, and she knew of others who were also concerned, including about the possible environmental impact the subdivision would have on the Waipu lagoon.

“This new development is a real issue as far as locals are concerned,” Morris said.

“I’m not anti-progress. I think progress is necessary. I just don’t think we’re ready for it.”

Adrian Sole, chair of the Puketapu-Bell Block community board, said he had heard positive and negative feedback about the planned subdivision.

One of the things which got the thumbs-up was the inclusion of the connection from Pohutukawa Pl to Parklands Ave.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A new subdivision planned for Bell Block includes a link between Pohutukawa Pl and Parklands Ave, which has won support. (File photo)

He said many, including himself, questioned why no dedicated lane off Devon Rd/State Highway 3 to directly service Pohutukawa Pl had been considered, as this would take the traffic load off the Bell Block bypass.

“We think a conversation needs to be had about that.”

He said the community board intended to lodge a submission, but it would take a neutral view.

Sole said it would include possible “tweaks” the developers could consider, but also outline support for their efforts to build a family-friendly place to live.

“We definitely want to provide proper housing and the right type of development to attract people here.”