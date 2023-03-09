Council has 'obligation' to fix crumbling cliff, New Plymouth councillor says after meeting walk-out

David Chen wants the New Plymouth District Council to take action over the crumbling cliff neighbouring his property.

High profile New Plymouth District councillor Dinnie Moeahu has spoken out about the treatment of a Chinese migrant family battling to save their property from a crumbling cliff on public reserve land.

Moeahu confirmed he walked out of a public excluded meeting on Tuesday in protest against council’s decision not to attempt to fix the eroding cliff on its land which has been threatening David Chen’s family home on Waiwera Place since July.

“I walked out of the meeting because I felt it is our responsibility to look after the erosion since the erosion is happening on the council reserve land,” he said.

“We should be doing the remedial work.”

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom confirmed Moeahu had walked out of the meeting.

“We have to acknowledge we have a diversity of opinions on council, which I think is actually healthy for good debate,” he said.

Holdom issued a statement on Wednesday, a day after the public excluded meeting, rejecting the family’s plea for council to fix the problem because it was “financially unsustainable for ratepayers.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth District concillor Dinnie Moeahu does not agree with the decision not to fix the erosion on council land.

Moeahu also took issue with the public not being able to attend the meeting.

“I didn’t see there to be any legal ramifications for it not to be open to the public, and I’m highly disappointed,” he said.

“I thought we could do better as a council to address the erosion problems.”

Moeahu, who was the highest polling councillor at the October local body elections, said elected members could not be accused of dragging their heels on the matter because it had been an “operational” matter for the past eight months before it actually came before them.

During that time up to $25,000 had been spent by council on legal fees as it sought advice on what it should do about the eroding cliff, he said.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff The New Plymouth District Council will not pay to help David Chen save his property.

“I felt based on the legal advice we were given, it was still a judgement call for elected members to make, and I felt our judgement call was the responsibility to ensure our lands are secure,” Moeahu said.

In the statement issued by Holdom, he said there were clear records that land subsidence at the rear of the property had been known about and publicly documented for more than 20 years.

“Council was essentially asked to determine where the line between public liability and private loss should be drawn in a situation where the land subsidence was a natural event and previous land stability issues have been clearly identified within the property’s Land Information Memorandum (LIM) report.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom listened to David Chen’s peas this week before issuing a statement.

Chen has rejected the mayor’s viewpoint and said the risks pointed out in the LIM report did not occur on his property, but on the council owned land.

“I did not purchase the land off NPDC, and I do not have the responsibility for the NPDC's land risk,” he said.

“The reason why we chose this property was that we knew that NPDC's assets were outside the boundary of our property, and we made a wrong judgement on NPDC's behaviour.”

Moeahu said it was important that the Chen family continued to have support and more options to help them were explored.

“Regardless of the decision that was made, I think we have a statutory obligation to look after our community, and we also have a moral obligation,” he said.