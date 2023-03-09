Taranaki Regional Council takes fight to one of the world’s worst weeds

Taranaki Regional Council officers have been working hard to contain the spread of the pest plant, alligator weed, which was discovered in the region last August.

The Taranaki Regional Council is taking the fight to one of the world’s worst weeds, alligator weed, with the aim of containing its spread.

Council officers sprayed the pest plant after the first infestation was found in a Waitara lagoon system last August and then in Stratford one month later.

On Thursday, the council said it had treated “the land-based weed with herbicide” twice in December, then again in February and officers will treat it two more times “before winter sets in”.

The invasive pest plant has already spread in Manawatū, Northland and Waikato, where it was first spotted near Hamilton in 2004.

READ MORE:

* Grains, legumes and vegetables a growing opportunity for Taranaki landowners and industry

* Alligator weed hopefully eliminated before Horowhenua farmland flooded

* Taranaki Regional Council to take no action on Stratford chemical spill



The fast-growing weed can pose a risk to waterways, potentially increasing the risk of flooding, and to farms, where it can be harmful to animals.

Council environment services manager Steve Ellis said the main priority was to contain the spread of the weed which was “notoriously tough to get rid of”.

“With the lagoon being so close to the ocean and a river, it would only take one big storm event to spread the weed fragments or seeds further afield.”

He said the Council will have to spray the weed each summer for several years.

Other control measures may also be used, including mechanical removal.