Back in the day: 'Strap' memory doesn't dim joy at Huirangi School's 150th anniversary

As Huirangi School celebrates 150 years, Colin Honnor who was there in the 1940s and Lynda Wilson, a pupil in the 1950s, reminisce.

Back in the day Lynda Wilson used to get the strap six times on her hand every Friday.

School was different back in the 1950s, but Wilson’s memories of her time at North Taranaki’s Huirangi School are all positive. Wilson, nee Wells, loved her time at the school.

And her children and grandchildren also went to Huirangi and a great-grandchild is due to start soon.

Huirangi School is celebrating 150 years – 1872 to 2022 – this weekend, which coincides with Taranaki Anniversary weekend. The anniversary was actually last year, but celebrations were held for a year, because of Covid.

READ MORE:

* Children learn about Purple Poppy Day and the animals who went to war

* Huirangi School 150-year jubilee celebrations postponed



No doubt the stories will flow.

Wilson, 76, got the strap for smoking behind the bike sheds when she was 10 or 11, but also on Friday’s when they had spelling, she said.

“I used to try and try and try to learn it and I could never do it. Now I realise it was probably because I was dyslexic.”

Eventually the teacher rang her mother, Wilson said.

“He said ‘I just can't hit her any more because I know she tries so hard’.”

Getting the strap didn’t bother her, and she never cried.

“We had a lot of fun. I think we were much freer than the kids today.”

When she was 10 years old Wilson and the then principal's daughter decided they liked the same boy, she said. So, they had a big punch up.

Wilson doesn’t think she won the fight, because she would remember if she had, but the ‘boy’ still lives nearby, and they often joke about it.

“I think he liked me best.”

Wilson was naughty, she laughs, unlike Colin Honnor, 85, who was a ‘’good boy”.

Honnor also has a great-grandchild at the school. She is the fifth generation of Honnors to attend, which started with Honnor’s father Herman.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Huirangi Hall has a display of memorabilia commemorating 150 years.

Honnor started at Huirangi in 1943 when there were much bigger classes – just two for 80 children.

It wasn’t only the teacher who wrote on a blackboard. The kids wrote on little blackboards, he said.

The only sports were rugby for the boys and basketball, which was played outside, for the girls.

Honnor and Wilson both went on to Waitara High School after Huirangi School, with Honnor then working on the family farm in Huirangi. Wilson worked as a dental assistant in New Plymouth when she first left school, but she also never left the district.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Lynda Wilson, then Wells, is back right in one of many photos on display at the Huirangi Hall.

And those who did leave Huirangi often came back, she said.

“I'll give you an example of what it’s like.”

Both she and her husband were unwell. And she had to go and pick her granddaughter up from the school and ended up in tears because she was overwhelmed with everything that was going on.

“And for six weeks, right up to Christmas Day, somebody in the district bought us a meal every single night. Right up to Christmas, and you can imagine what it would be like with Christmas and everything. And that's what I call a caring district.”