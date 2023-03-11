Break out the loaves, Taranaki's rugby elite heading to Manaia to honour Yarrows

Yarrows have been baking bread in Manaia for 100 years and supporting local rugby for decades.

One of provincial New Zealand’s most loyal rugby sponsors will be honoured when Taranaki’s representative rugby side play an NPC pre-season match in Yarrows The Bakers backyard.

Taranaki Rugby have organised the match, albeit against unknown opposition at this stage, for Saturday, July 29 at the small South Taranaki town of Manaia.

Yarrows have been filling the pre-dawn air with the smell of freshly baked bread in the town for a century this year, one of the main reasons Taranaki Rugby has opted to play in the town which has a population of less than 1000.

The company forged its close relationship with the rugby union back in 1988, saving fans from the Auckland-inspired Telecom Taranaki jerseys which moved away from the traditional amber and black hoops the side had worn since its inception in 1885.

READ MORE:

* Charity donation prize encourages bakery staff to vaccinate

* Yarrows extends partnership with Taranaki Rugby

* Taranaki Rugby seeking additional sponsorship in tough financial climate



Under the eye of the late Noel Yarrow, the sponsorship was made globally famous for its half-time tradition of throwing full loaves of bread into the crowd.

Robert Charles/Stuff Yarrows was the sponsor of choice for Taranaki rugby legends Andy Slater and Kevin Barrett.

The family’s connection with Taranaki was further ingrained when it took up the naming rights for what is now Yarrow Stadium, when it was opened in 2004.

Yarrows have added further to that legacy this week, announcing it would continue its major sponsorship of the national provincial championship side for a further three years.

In keeping with the occasion’s venue, Taranaki’s players will don commemorative Waimate club jerseys for the day, all of which will be auctioned off post-match.

“Over the last 100 years many a Yarrows’ employee has donned the Taranaki-famous Waimate jumper, so it was a sad day when the club shut its doors back in 1994,” Phillip Yarrow said of the defunct Manaia-based club.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Yarrows have been Taranaki Rugby’s main sponsor for more years than any other brand.

“However, the excitement is brewing for what will be a massive occasion here in Manaia.”

Taranaki Rugby boss Mike Sandle was thrilled to announce the fixture and honour Yarrows the Bakers immense contribution to the union and region across several generations.

“We can’t wait to get down to Manaia for a real festival atmosphere to celebrate a truly iconic Taranaki brand bringing up 100 years of business,” he said.