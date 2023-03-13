Council seeks tenant to keep lights on at New Plymouth's Civic Centre

Level two of New Plymouth District Council’s Civic Centre is up for lease.

The New Plymouth District Council is on the hunt for a new tenant for the second floor of the Civic Centre as Powerco prepares to leave the site after nearly 25 years.

The council will decide at its meeting on Tuesday whether to approve the search for a new tenant for space it has received annual rent of $219,000.

A report to council recommends finding a new tenant as soon as possible for the 911sqm site, which also comes with a 207sqm deck and 19 car parks.

“Negotiations have been taking place with a potential tenant, however, final terms have not been reached,” the report said.

“To enable council to act swiftly in securing a preferred tenant, it is imperative that we are able to enter into a lease quickly.”

A review of council staff numbers found level two of the Civic Centre was not needed.

“Large office areas are becoming more difficult to rent out with working from home being a viable work option in today’s environment,” the report said.

“Finding a tenant with a good reputation and operational model will be a positive outcome for the council as landlord.”

Venture Taranaki, which is funded by the council, has just moved into the previously vacant Johnson Building on New Plymouth’s main street.

Board member Grant McQuoid told an extraordinary meeting of council last Tuesday it moved from its previous premises to save money.

The remaining items on the agenda for the meeting include the final draft of the annual report which has been delayed due to audit demands following Covid.