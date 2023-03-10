Gabe, the rescued piglet, leaves Gabrielle trauma behind in Taranaki

Gabe the pig was rescued from floodwaters in Hastings during Cyclone Gabrielle. Anneka Carlson has brought him back to her Sutton Rd Sanctuary in Taranaki.

Little pig Gabe, like his movie counterpart Babe, went on a big adventure.

The five-month-old, 20kg pig ended up in floodwater in Hastings during Cyclone Gabrielle.

He was rescued from drowning, and last weekend travelled 229km in the back of a ute to his forever home in Omata, Taranaki.

“He slept the whole way home. He’s cruisy as,” said Anneke Carlson, who has now adopted him.

“We shared Subway with him at Bulls.”

Gabe, named after the cyclone, was rescued by two guys in a boat who saw him bobbing up and down in the water nearly dead, Carlson said. He was injured and may now be blind in one eye.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Gabe, the rescued pig, is settling in well in Taranaki and German Shepherd Gia is keeping a watchful eye on her new friend.

“They picked him up and put him in their boat.”

Later Gabe was auctioned off by his two rescuers to raise money for their friends who had lost everything in the floods, Carlson, who is a New Plymouth District councillor, said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Anneka Carlson makes sure Gabe is feeling loved and cared for.

“I saw him on the news, and thought that’s adorable. I had taken hay over, so had seen how bad it was over there.”

She didn’t think much more of it until she saw a Facebook post by the Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ raising money to ensure the wee pig didn’t end up on a dinner plate.

“I didn’t want him eaten, so said we could take him. But I didn’t have the cash.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Gabe may be blind in one eye after being injured during the flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Animal Justice Party rallied their supporters and raised more than $1400 to secure the pig for Carlson.

Carlson and her friend Kate Elmes left Taranaki at 4am and drove to Hastings last Sunday to collect Gabe and take him home to the Sutton Road Animal Sanctuary Charitable Trust on Carlson’s property in Omata.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Gabe trying to convince Rocky, the kunekune pig, that he’s the boss.

“I didn’t know how big he’d be and whether he’d need cuddles and support. Would he need to sit on my knee?”

As it turned out Gabe just slept all the way.

“I’ve got four pigs, so he has friends. And goats. He’s Mr Cool Dude with all his mates.”