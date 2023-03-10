No swimming signs removed following lab results

A sudden downpour on Friday morning caused an overwash at the New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The no swimming and no seafood gatherings signs have been removed from Waiwhakaiho River mouth and Bell Block beach.

Earlier on Friday, they closed to swimmers and seafood gatherers, after a “heavy sudden downpour” in the morning caused an overwash at the New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment plant.

New Plymouth District Council said the discharge of wastewater started at 12.30pm and ended at 1.45pm.

“The cause of the overwash was a sudden increase of influent into the treatment plant due to a heavy and sudden downpour of rain,” it said.

The overwash triggered the placements of no swimming and no shellfish gathering signs.

As of 4:30pm on Friday, the signs had been removed.

“Laboratory results have been received from the overwash event earlier today and indicate that the discharged material was well below consent limits.” the council said.