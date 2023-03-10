Overwash at New Plymouth wastewater plant triggers no swimming warnings

A sudden downpour on Friday morning caused an overwash at the New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Waiwhakaiho River mouth and Bell Block Beach closed to swimmers and seafood gatherers on Friday afternoon, after a “heavy sudden downpour” in the morning caused an overwash at the New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment plant.

New Plymouth District Council said the discharge of wastewater started at 12.30pm and ended at 1.45pm.

“Our team has responded and are monitoring the situation.

“The cause of the overwash was a sudden increase of influent into the treatment plant due to a heavy and sudden downpour of rain,” it said.

The two beaches will have no swimming signs until March 12.

A “no shellfish gathering” warning will be lifted on April 7.