Sun, snacks and high spirits help keep Oxfam Trailwalkers on track

A team takes a moment to celebrate arriving at the first checkpoint at Bell Block's Hickford Park, during the 2023 Oxfam Trailwalker, which started on Saturday.

The sun was out and spirits were high on Saturday, as the 2023 Oxfam Trailwalker participants hit the streets and back roads of New Plymouth to take part in the charity challenge.

The first wave of participants from 137 teams left for the physical challenge, taking on either the 50km route, or the longer 100km distance, from 6am at New Plymouth Raceway, cheered on by a crowd of onlookers, including the city’s deputy mayor, David Bublitz.

The first rest stop, at Hickford Park in Bell Block, was buzzing by 9am, with many teams taking the opportunity to get hydrated, have a snack, or pull on a change of socks.

DJ Govender, from Auckland, took the chance to chow down on a doughnut from the popular Knead artisan bakery, in order to refuel.

His team, including fellow workmates from the Guardians of the NZ Superannuation Fund, had other tasty treats to look forward to along the 100km stretch, including pizza and cheeseburgers.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff From left, DJ Govender, Rishab Sethi, Daniel Tidbury and Ross Dennison, take time out to refuel after completing the first leg of their 100km challenge on Saturday.

“It’s fun so far. It’s the first time for all of us.”

Another team from his office were taking on the 50km event, and together had raised about $9000, but Govender said the whole experience had also been great to build camaraderie.

Joining Govender’s team was Ross Dennison, who was a “ring-in” after someone else had to drop out.

Dennison linked up with the others via the Oxfam Trailwalker Facebook page, and only met them on Friday.

He described them as a “good bunch” who were “quite in to giving back”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Jungle Mongrels, from Palmerston North, were first to arrive at the second checkpoint, at TSB Topec, on Saturday morning. In front are Josh Edginton and Henry Wallace, with Ronan Polglase and Cole Fletcher behind.

However, it was the Jungle Mongrels, made up of Palmerston North army buddies Ronan Polglase, Josh Edginton, Henry Wallace and Cole Fletcher, who were setting the pace, with an ambitious target of completing the 100km challenge in 12 hours.

They took an hour and 47 minutes to complete the first 16km, and were also first to arrive at the second stop along the way, at TSB Topec on Hydro Rd.

The crew, fuelled by snacks including roast potatoes, oranges and energy bars, had chosen to run the 100km challenge, but Polglase admitted they were complete newbies at taking on such a long distance.

‘This is the first time doing anything like this,” the 21-year-old said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Suzanne McCarthy, of New Plymouth, was on hand to help support her friends through the charity challenge.

Another patiently waiting at the TSB Topec checkpoint was Suzanne McCarthy, who was part of the support crew for Striders of Dysfunction which included three f friends from Brisbane, Australia – Andrew Hancox, Damien Hunt and David Thomas – along with another mate, Erin Vaughan, of New Plymouth.

McCarthy, who described herself as “supporter extraordinaire”, said the team had raised about $3000, but the bigger pull for her Australian-based friends had been the physical challenge.

The registered teams-of-four had 18 hours to complete the 50km loop, or 36 hours to do the longer distance.

More than $470,000 for Oxfam Aotearoa has been raised so far.