Regional council backs tougher fines regime for environmental offenders

A submission, signed off by Taranaki Regional Council boss Steve Ruru, outlines how a fines review for offenders under the Resource Management Act was overdue. (File photo)

Taranaki’s environmental watchdog is backing an increase in fines for people who breach resource management rules, saying the move is long overdue.

On Tuesday, Taranaki regional councillors who sit on its policy and planning committee, will consider a submission prepared on its behalf to the Ministry for the Environment regarding a review of infringement offences regulations under the Resource Management Act.

In a report tabled for the meeting, it outlined how the current fine regime was “too low” to be effective in terms of deterring further offending, as well as ensuring council costs were covered.

The review stems from a 2016 report the ministry completed about the compliance, monitoring and enforcement by councils under the RMA, in which many local authorities bemoaned the low nature of the fine regime.

READ MORE:

* Aerial checks spot water pollution on West Coast

* Water quality complaints on the rise on West Coast

* How a $33k business deal became a $1m mess and turned the lives of a group of Eltham residents upside down



Iain McGregor/Stuff Taranaki Regional Council is backing a tougher fine regime for people who breach environmental rules. (File photo)

TRC said a review of the fine structure was overdue, and it backed an increase in fines.

It supported the ministry’s preferred option, which would see an increase in all fines to the maximum level, along with a higher financial penalty of $1500 for an individual, and $3000 for a company, who breached land use rules.

Those who flouted abatement notices were also looking at a fine hike, with $2000 for an individual, or $4000 for a company.

The TRC submission explained how infringement notices were a “valuable tool” in achieving compliance in cases where “education or abatement notices are not sufficient”.

Scott Graham/Unsplash The financial cost to councils of investigating infringements also needed to be taken into account when considering the level of a fine, says Taranaki Regional Council. (File photo)

However, in terms of the habitual environment rule breakers, the low-level nature of the fines proved to be no deterrent, it said.

“It is therefore important that the Review makes a strong statement and brings the fines back in line with both economic reality and the general view of society about consequences for breaching environment rules and bottom lines.”

It added that it was also important for the fine to take into account the “reasonable cost” to a council to investigate breaches and issue notices.