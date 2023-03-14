Taranaki teams take on first ever long-course waka ama event

Leanne Vink, at the front, helps her team, Two and a Half, tackle a wave on Saturday.

Navigating surging seas and strong winds were all part of the challenge paddlers faced on Saturday in Taranaki's first-ever long course waka ama event.

The event, Nga Tai E Wha o Taranaki, saw 85 paddlers battle the offshore elements for more than two hours as they completed a loop from the Port Taranaki entrance to Te Rewa Rewa Bridge and back again.

Leanne Vink was among the waka ama competitors taking part.

“The waves didn't break on us, it was like they broke at us,” she said.

“Sitting at the front, it felt like we hit concrete every time we hit the bottom of each wave, but you just needed to have faith in your crew to get back in.”

Andy Thompson/ Adventure Lens NZ Event manager Nikyla Fraser and event coordinator Karen Bergman, both from the Taranaki Outrigger Canoe Club.

The long-course event, organised by the Taranaki Outrigger Canoe Club, had been three years in the making, and Nikyla Fraser was one of those who helped make it happen.

As event manager, Fraser said the conditions faced by the crews on the day were “challenging, but also character building”.

“We never train in those conditions, but when we race we have safety gear lashed, safety boats and people constantly watching out for us, so we can experience those conditions.”

Andy Thompson/ Adventure Lens NZ A waka ama team take to the water off the harbour at Port Taranaki on Saturday.

While the conditions meant both the 11km and 21km races were cut short, safety was always the paramount consideration, Fraser said.

At one point, one of the waka capsized, but assistance was immediately on hand, thanks to support from the New Plymouth Yacht Club.

Its club members, along with Port Taranaki harbourmaster Tony Parr, and the Taranaki Coastguard made up a group of about 40 volunteers who helped out behind-the-scenes on the day.

