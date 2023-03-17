Marist United and Old Boys have home advantage in premier cricket semifinals

Sam Fastier scored a century for New Plymouth Marist United as they secured top spot in the premier semifinals (file).

There was plenty of movement in the makeup of the Taranaki premier two-day cricket top four heading into this weekend’s semifinals after last week’s final round-robin matches.

New Plymouth Marist United managed to squeak into the pole position with a crushing victory over Stratford that saw them pick up the maximum 16 points for the match, while New Plymouth Old Boys only picked up 15 in a big win over the New Plymouth Boys’ High School First XI.

Those results left the two rivals tied on top of the table, with Marist United getting the top spot with a superior runs-to-wickets ratio.

Marist United’s big win over Stratford also allowed Inglewood, with its outright win over Woodleigh, to leapfrog into third spot. Stratford finished in fourth.

The finishing order means Stratford faces a tough trip up to Lynmouth Park for a rematch against Marist United, while Inglewood will also head north to Western Park, with the semifinal matches to take place this weekend.

Stratford will need to find some answers quickly after its innings and 129-runs loss to Marist United.

Its bowlers had no real answers as Sam Fastier (107) and Jacob Leuthard-Richards (114no), each racked up centuries before their side declared at 299-3.

Facing that significant total, Stratford crumbled to be all out for 75, with Josh Barrett ripping through them for figures of 6-15.

Only Liam Muggeridge (43no) showed any resistance as they were forced to follow-on before posting only 95 in the second innings.

LISA BURD/Stuff Michael Blanks will head into the premier semifinals off the back of taking five wickets (file).

Michael Blanks (5-27) and Daniel Bernet (4-26) were the destroyers with the ball for Marist United.

Old Boys’ victory was almost equally dominant, with the season’s T20 and one-day champions just eight runs short of earning maximum batting points which would have seen them clinch top spot.

Batting first having won the toss, Old Boys made 272 with Davis Mills (85) and Mattie Thomas (72) providing the platform.

Boys’ High’s top order were unable to fire as Jarrod Ritson had them reeling at 9-3 before they were bowled out for 108 in their first innings and then just 68 in their second dig.

At Karo Park, Inglewood and Woodleigh faced off in a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner guaranteed a berth in the top four. It was the home side who got the job done, with a nine-wicket outright win.