Womad 2023: Taranaki festival makes 'hit' return for organisers and fans alike

There was still plenty of fun, food, music and dancing to be had on the final day of Womad 2023.

The return of Womad, a festival which puts New Plymouth on the world music map, was a resounding success, the chief executive of the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust said.

About 15,000 people attended on each of the three days of this year’s Womad festival, to watch more than 40 artists from across the world, including Aotearoa, perform.

As campers packed up their tents and belongings on Monday, the packing down of the eight-stage site at New Plymouth’s Brooklands Park also began in earnest, in an effort which would take about four days to complete.

Taft chief executive Suzanne Porter said the festival had got its “groove back” after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement, she described the weekend festival as a “hit”.

“The weather turned out and things went smoothly operationally.”

While Porter’s festival stand-out in terms of performers was American singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito, the biggest buzz she got was seeing all the “many happy faces” around the venue.

She said there were a “few minor challenges” faced by the ground crew, due to Friday’s wet weather, which were dealt with quickly.

Planning was already underway for the 2024 festival, she said, which will be held from March 15-17.

Amongst the legion of fans who posted their love for the festival on Facebook were New Plymouth councillor Murray Chong, who said he had a “blast” during his time there.

Council colleague Amanda Clinton-Gohdes described the weekend as “epic” and welcomed its return to the city.

“After a rough three years it was wonderful to see so many people of all backgrounds dance together, sing together and celebrate our differences together.”

However, the event had not been without its critics, after Climate Justice Taranaki launched a petition seeking the end to sponsorship of it by two oil companies, OMV and Todd Energy, who have been long-term supporters of the festival.

Urs Signer, of Climate Justice Taranaki, said the petition, which had just under 2000 signatures, was not designed to boycott the event, but to get its organisers to think about who provides financial backing to it in future.

Last year, Taft hit up New Plymouth District Council for a release of $1 million from the $1.9m Womad New Zealand underwrite fund, which was approved in 2021 to cover the five-year period the city had the contract to host the festival.

This was prompted by Taft’s limited cashflow due to previous festival cancellations, but it pledged to pay the money back the day after the 2023 event wrapped up.

A report to the council at the time said if Taft failed to pay the money back within 10 working days it would be in breach of the obligations of the underwrite agreement.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari, who attended the festival, said some businesses, including hospitality, catering and event support services “do very well out of Womad”.

In 2020, the festival contributed $6.1m to the gross domestic product of Taranaki.

While the economic benefits were one measure, the cultural and social benefits were also “huge” along with how the festival provided a real showcase to people thinking about moving to the region, he said.

“There’s no price you can pay for word of mouth benefits.”

Chaudhari offered two constructive criticims. He believed there could bebetter promotion of the festival in the city centre when it was on, akin to the hype Americarna attracted, along with a review of ticket pricing.