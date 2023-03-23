Taranaki's quilting queen to 'expose' her work at local festival

Margaret Matthews is an internationally-known artist, but her canvas is fabric and stitches are her paintbrush.

The Inglewood quilter, 86, has made quilts for 30 years, and her work will be one of the star attractions at the Taranaki Quilt Festival in Stratford this weekend.

Her favourite quilt, totally hand-stitched, features native birds and plants. It took four years to make and was exhibited in Paducah, Kentucky.

As a result she was contacted by a French quilter asking her to exhibit her quilt in France.

But the request initially got lost in translation, Matthews said with a laugh.

“She asked me if I wanted to expose myself.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Margaret Matthews is an internationally known quilter.

“But they expected me to send the quilt over there, and to insure it, at my own expense. And they invited me to the exhibition, which I would have also had to have paid for. So I turned it down.”

The quilt was made by quilting and applique.

Applique is sewing designs onto a background, but patchwork becomes the background.

Matthews started doing quilting and patchwork in 1992 when Rowie Naish, came back to New Plymouth from the USA and started teaching what she had learnt overseas.

At first she hand-stitched her quilts, Matthews said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff This quilt featuring native birds and plants was hung in an exhibition in Kentucky, USA.

“We were taught by hand, and then we started using sewing machines. And then we found that we could get a lot more accomplished than the sewing machine.”

And she moved on from using patterns to designing her own.

Since then Matthews has made about 50 quilts, for practical and decorative use, winning many competitions and challenges along the way.

One challenge she won was a wall hanging in a nautical theme, she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Matthews won a challenge for a wall hanging quilt in a nautical theme with this design that she sewed shells and flax into.

It featured seagulls, an anchor, Neptune and shells and flax she sewed in.

These days she does minimal sewing as her eyesight had faded, and it was difficult to sit at the machine, she said.

But she hasn’t given up entirely, and a new piece will be included in her displayed work at the Taranaki Quilt Festival this weekend, March 24 to 26, at the Stratford War Memorial Hall.

The hall opens at 10am.