Radio silence on sale of prime New Plymouth site

There has been extensive work undertaken to clear the former Ravensdown site on the outskirts of New Plymouth, but the details about the next steps for the 7.44 hectare property remain unclear. (File Photo)

As the ink is believed to be drying on a deal which will see a change in ownership of a prime location on the outskirts of New Plymouth, the players involved are keeping mum on the details.

This month, the Taranaki Daily News reported Bluehaven Group, which purchased the heavily contaminated Ravensdown site on the corner of Devon and Smart roads in 2017 for $9.7 million, was in the process of selling it off.

The buyer of the 7.44 hectare property is reportedly Australasian hardware retailer Bunnings, and the deal struck between them is understood to be in the process of finalisation.

At the time the sale was reported, Bunnings said it was interested in the Ravensdown site but did not currently own it.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth site of proposed $200m shopping complex to be sold by developer

* Your place: New Plymouth street art

* Coronavirus: Here's what you can do under alert level 4 in Auckland



Supplied An artist's impression of the plans Bluehaven Group released when it announced its intention to build a $200 million two-storey shopping complex.

In a statement on Monday, it said it had nothing to add to the information it previously shared, but did not refute it was the prospective buyer.

Bunnings, along with Kmart Group, are owned by Wesfarmers, one of Australia’s biggest companies.

On Monday, a Kmart spokesperson, ruled out any imminent plans to build a store in New Plymouth.

”At Kmart, we strive to give even more people access to great products at the lowest prices, however we have no confirmed plans to open a store in New Plymouth. Should this change, we will make a formal announcement.”

After buying the former fertiliser works, Tauranga-based Bluehaven Group announced its intention to build a $200 million, two-storey shopping complex on the site, complete with 30 retail stores, a supermarket, cinema, offices, and a hotel.

Ongoing attempts to seek comment from Bluehaven chief executive Nathan York about the sale, and reasons for it, have so far been unsuccessful.