New $13m renal unit Te Huhi Raupō opens at Taranaki Base Hospital

Former dialysis patient Chris Wilkes reckons the new renal unit at Taranaki Base Hospital is much needed.

The $13 million renal unit for dialysis patients with kidney failure, the first part of a $403m hospital rebuild, was officially opened on Tuesday by Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall.

The new building is a 10-chair facility in a single storey timber building of about 800sqm, on David St in New Plymouth.

It was “pretty flash”, Wilkes said. “The old one was terrible. I was put in a storage room once, because they didn’t have enough room.”

READ MORE:

* Taranaki Base Hospital rebuild a bit behind schedule but on target for sustainability

* Looking back: Taranaki's year in health for 2022

* South Taranaki dialysis patients plead for treatment close to home



Also, the capacity had increased, which was important, he said.

The new building was light and airy with views out to the sea.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Verrall gets shown around the new 10-chair renal unit.

At the opening ceremony, Wharehoka Wano, chief executive of Te Kāhui o Taranaki, gifted the name Te Huhi Raupō to Te Whatu Ora, on behalf of Ngā Iwi o Taranaki and Taumaruroa, which is made up of mana whenua Ngāti Te Whiti and the eight iwi of Taranaki.

Raupō, also known as bullrush, is a resilient plant whose stalks grow tightly together for mutual support, Wano said.

“It bends before the wind and rain before rising once more when the storm has passed. In the same way, Te Huhi Raupō provides support and shelter for the patients who come there, helping them to weather the storms they are experiencing and rise again after treatment.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Verrall, left, and Wharehoka Wano, chief executive of Te Kāhui o Taranaki, after unveiling the plaque.

Verrall said the staff at the unit cared for nearly 400 patients, which included those not yet requiring dialysis, and transplant patients.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki boss Gillian Campbell, whose speech was nearly drowned out by the rescue helicopter, said it wasn’t that long ago that Taranaki patients needing dialysis had three choices – move to Auckland permanently, go to Auckland for three months to learn how to manage their dialysis at home, or refuse treatment, which many did.

TOM LEE/STUFF Evan Smith has kidney failure and has spent 7 years on dialysis.

In October 2001 a seven chair renal unit opened at Taranaki Base Hospital, and within five years another three chairs had to be added, and then a further two were squeezed in by using machines designated for home dialysis training, she said.

“For considerably more than a decade patient comfort and privacy came a very poor second to their life preserving treatment.”