Housing market needs more whānau-centred developments: architectural designer

Architectural designer Rau Hoskins will hold a talk at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery in New Plymouth on intergenerational housing developments and Māori architectural traditions.

Replicating a housing culture from the United Kingdom and overlaying the indigenous culture, was not the solution for Aotearoa housing development, according to architectural designer Rau Hoskins (Ngāti Hau, Ngāpuhi)..

The current housing market did not allow for whānau-centred building projects to arise, as regulations were mainly designed for nuclear families, he said.

A director of Auckland-based designTRIBE architects Hoskins said public institutions should engage more with the “wider process of decolonising the building environment”.

On April 4, Hoskins will give a talk at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery on Māori architectural traditions and housing.

“Our housing stock and our planning regulations are designed around nuclear families with three-, four-bedroom houses designed for one family,” he said.

Hoskins, also a lecturer at the Unitec faculty of architecture, said it was a colonial, British practice to have dwellings that did not provide for extended families and were not centred on whānau needs.

“I think intergenerational living is not something which is only Māori and indigenous. All cultures come from intergenerational living.”

The British urban design that was currently dominating the housing landscape in Aotearoa had badly replaced indigenous land use with nuclear dwellings, he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Hoskins said Aotearoa housing regulations and housing stock were too centred on nuclear families, whereas they should allow for more intergenerational, whanāu-centred dwellings.

However, there was “another way of approaching development”, which would not deny Māori the right and ability to exercise decision-making.

“It’s about trying to heal those relationships with the land and create places which reconnect hāpu and iwi in meaningful ways,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins’ talk will be at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery on April 4 from 6pm. Bookings are essential.