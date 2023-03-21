Major traffic changes for busy New Plymouth area get first approval

The congested intersection on Devon St East and Mangorei Rd could have traffic lights installed under a new plan.

Improved traffic flow and road safety measures for the busy Strandon and Fitzroy areas of New Plymouth remain on the agenda after the New Plymouth District Council’s strategy and operations committee recommended on Tuesday that plans move to the next stage.

The plan, which includes introducing traffic lights at the Mangorei Rd and Devon St East intersection, building a new roundabout at the Paynters Ave intersection and introducing priority pedestrian and cycle crossings, will now enter a design phase if approved by full council.

Council transport manager Rui Leitao told the committee the proposed changes would go back out for public consultation once concept plans were completed.

If the plans met with approval they would then be included in the next draft 2024-2034 long-term plan.

Leitao said the policy of asking for community feedback before transport plans were drawn up would also be used for planned improvements in the congested Westown area in the future.

When the public was first consulted on the Devon St East issues in 2021, feedback from groups, including retailers and residents, St John Bosco and Fitzroy Primary schools, identified poor pedestrian infrastructure, congestion, traffic speed and an inability to turn right at different points as major concerns.

The decision to move to the next phase was met with almost unanimous approval, with only councillor Murray Chong voting against it.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Councillor Murray Chong voted against the proposed changes on Devon St East.

Meanwhile, the committee has recommended that council extends its water network maintenance contract with City Care Ltd for a further three years with a right of renewal.

The contract, worth an annual $7 million, would not go out for tender under the recommendation for a variety of reasons, including the risk of increased costs blamed on high inflation.

Despite the Government’s three waters reforms, councils have been told to renew maintenance contracts for a further three years at which point the new water service entities would make a decision on further tenders.

Manager of council’s three waters network, Jaco Beeslaar, said in a report to the committee that the contract was critical to the delivery of service and any disruption “could have significant negative impacts” on the council’s ability to respond to sewer overflows and water outages.

Dominika Zielinska/Stuff City Care is likely to keep the New Plymouth District Council’s water maintenance contract.

Beeslaar’s recommendation not to put the contract out for tender was based on a possibility City Care Ltd could lose essential staff during a transition period if the company was not awarded the contract.

He also said there were “significant additional time demands” on council staff due to the Government’s reforms.

“Adding the re-tendering of this significant contract at this time of reform increases the risk of errors.”

Beeslaar also warned there was a shortage of qualified and experienced water and drainage workers in the industry and by extending City Care’s contract the company would have the certainty to retain experienced staff.

The committee voted unanimously to take it to full council for approval.