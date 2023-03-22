Taranaki man jailed for brutal rape of pregnant partner

A man who raped his then-partner, who was three months pregnant, in August 2018 was sentenced to a jail term of five years and four months in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

A Taranaki man has been jailed for the brutal rape of his then-partner, who was three months pregnant at the time of the crime.

The man, who was granted permanent name suppression by the court, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of rape of a female aged over 16.

At his sentencing on Wednesday, in the New Plymouth District Court, the victim said she feared for the health of her unborn baby in the wake of the sexual assault, and continued to be “tormented” by the memory of what happened.

She said the defendant was meant to be the one to look after, rather than hurt, them.

“You failed catastrophically.”

The victim said the rape had crippled her ability to live a normal life and that she would be dealing with the ongoing impacts for years to come.

“I still can’t believe you did it.”

JENNIFER EDER/FAIRFAX NZ The victim told the court she still struggled to comprehend what her now ex-partner did to her. (File photo)

Judge Philip Recordon told the court the August 2018 rape of the victim happened after the couple had attended a party, where the man had been drinking heavily, and had used cannabis.

The victim was three months pregnant at the time and had been suffering from severe bouts of sickness.

After returning home, the victim told the man she was feeling unwell and not in the mood for sex, but he proceeded to rip off her underwear, and rape her violently.

“She pleaded with you to stop and consider the unborn child,” the judge said.

Defence lawyer Susan Hughes KC said her client had no memory of the rape, due to his level of intoxication.

However, she said he had always accepted the victim’s account, and never tried to shy away from taking responsibility for his actions.

AFR A convicted rapist penned a letter of apology to his victim, who was his former partner, during his time in custody, the New Plymouth District Court heard.

Hughes said the man had “impressed” her by the lengths he had taken to demonstrate this, and had done everything he could to try and right the wrong, which included writing the victim an apology letter and addressing his alcohol use.

“He owns what he has done.”

Crown prosecutor Holly Bullock said the aggravating factors of the offending involved a breach of trust, the harm suffered by the victim, as well as the level of violence involved during the rape, which she said was premeditated.

Judge Recordon said he accepted the man had taken full responsibility for the offending, but believed it was planned to a degree, as the victim had made it clear from the outset how she felt.

After taking into account the man’s early guilty plea, remorse and lack of previous convictions, a jail term of five years and four months was imposed.

The judge granted a protection order in favour of the victim, along with permanent name suppression of the offender.