The coastal Taranaki town with 'a pool that is cool'

Opunake Community Pool staff Katelyn Symes, James Cox and Milly Moss are delighted to extend the swimnming season in the small coastal town.

The coastal Taranaki town of Opunake is fast gathering a reputation of having a pool that is cool.

Not literally, given the pool is heated and indoors, but more that patronage is skyrocketing, more schools are flocking in, adults are learning to swim and for the first time it will be open well past its usual point of closure for the season.

The popularity of the Opunake Community Pool, run by an incorporated society, saw its facility manager James Cox secure enough funding from sponsors to extend its season by close to three months.

The news bucks the trend of many community pools throughout Taranaki that have shut early this year because they do not have enough lifeguards to stay open.

“We’re lucky we have a really good team here that is helped by a steady stream of kids coming through from the school (Opunake High School) who want to work here,” he said.

The cost of heating the pools, around $8000 a month, would ordinarily see the doors shut and plug pulled by the start of April.

However, Cox sourced funding from Toi Foundation, Sport Taranaki and gas suppliers OMV to prolong the plunge.

Senior lifeguard and instructor Georgie Cox, James’ wife, was delighted to be able to extend the season given the popularity of the programmes on offer which were helping hundreds of students learn to swim.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Lifeguards Katelyn Symes and Milly Moss have had their seasonal work extended.

“It’s really difficult from a learning to swim perspective because you get them in the water, get their confidence and competence up, and then they have to have six months away from the pool,” she said.

“Some of the lucky families will travel to other pools that are open in Hāwera and Stratford, but there are a lot of families who are really isolated who simply can’t do it.”

James Cox said the pool was being used by students from Rahotu, Omata, Kaponga, Okato, Oakura and Auroa, while it has also attracted hundreds of parents who have been able to watch school swimming sport days.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Opunake Community Pool facility manager James Cox continues to grow the programes on offer.

While he expected to face heating issues in the facility, which was first enclosed nearly 40 years ago, Cox said the extended period should help them come up with solutions to make a longer swimming season possible every year, providing they could get the funding.

Despite Opunake only having a population of around 1400, James Cox estimated there could be as many as 20,000 individual swims recorded at the pool by June.

That includes 200 students enroled in learn to swim classes, aqua fit classes five times a week and free Plunket lessons for 20 babies.

The couple hope by the next school term they will also be able to offer more adult swimming lessons, pool fitness sessions and aqua movement classes for those needing them to improve their lifestyle.