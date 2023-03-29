Optometrists busier than ever and booked up for months

Dispensing optician Andrew Judd says being so busy is a challenge, but a good challenge.

Optometrists all over the country are rushed off their feet with appointment slots booked up for months as a range of factors have seen an increasing number of people come through their doors.

New Plymouth dispensing optician Andrew Judd, owner of Judd Opticians, said they were booked up until May.

People get assessed and a space is found if it’s serious, he said. Or they get sent to their GP.

But people with things like broken glasses, or needing eye exams for driving tests or licence renewals are having to wait a bit longer.

“There’s the backlog because of all the lockdowns. There’s an ageing population. And the way the world is people have had to put a different focus on health,” Judd said.

“You've had patients who would say, ‘Well, I'm getting a second pair of glasses now because I'm not going on my normal trip to Fiji’. So, that's changed, but it has all created a massive backlog.”

It's a good thing, he said.

“It's a great challenge, but it is a challenge. And I'll be losing a staff member at the end of the year because of opportunities overseas.”

Another staff member is on six month sabbatical working with Global Mercy Ships in Senegal.

There also seems to be a growing population, Judd added.

“We've had a lot of new patients who have moved here from other regions. Auckland or Hamilton, South Island.”

Fitzroy Optometrists and Opticians owner Michael Warner said they were also extremely busy.

He’s not sure why, but said people were more aware of their eye health.

“We’ve reached saturation point. We’ve stopped taking on new patients unless a family member comes to us already, or they’re new to the area.”

He’s been with the business 35 years and said the original optometrist was doing 16 appointments a day.

“You didn’t have to do as many checks as you have to today, so the length of time for an appointment has increased, which puts a load on the available appointments during the day. That may be a factor. But we’re looking after the health of patients eyes better.”

Warner’s is a “single chair businesses”, so he hadn’t been looking for optometrists but said he knew how hard it is to get them outside main centres.

“They don’t see our lifestyle as being attractive.”

Gillian Matheson, optometrist and store partner at Specsavers New Plymouth, said while demand for optometry services has increased, the number of practising optometrists in New Zealand hasn’t, so there is also a shortage of practising optometrists.

“While we definitely see this in New Plymouth and other regional areas, it’s an issue right across New Zealand, and I know as a business, this is something Specsavers is working with the industry to address.”

Specsavers had commissioned Deloitte Access Economics to look at the supply and demand for optometry services, and the workforce that’s required now and into the future, she said.

“With an ageing population and the increase in eye health conditions such as myopia, there will always be the need for more optometrists.”

So, it’s important there’s an awareness of optometry as a career and the access to education and courses, she said.