Waitara cricket stalwart given national award

Waitara cricket stalwart Maurice Shaw has been recognised with a national award for his decades of service to the sport.

Shaw was given the Sir Jack Newman Award at New Zealand Cricket’s awards evening in Auckland on Thursday.

Known universally around the Waitara Cricket Club as ‘Mo’, Shaw has spent nearly 40 years helping coach and umpire, while also working as a volunteer groundsman.

A New Zealand Cricket press release described Shaw as a humble man who was not involved in the sport to pick up awards.

“Mo has no children or grandchildren playing in the club – he gives his time simply because he loves what he does,” the release said.

“Some argue that the Waitara Cricket Club would not exist if it was not for Mo’s dedication.”

During his 30-year coaching tenure, Shaw has coached hundreds of children through the club, a number of whom have gone on to represent Taranaki through the age and senior levels.

“Mo goes above and beyond helping many children at his own expense to ensure they have the gear they need, and has funded equipment and sports trips many times over the years,” New Zealand Cricket said.

Supplied Maurice Shaw has been involved with the Waitara Cricket Club for close to four decades.

Shaw’s voluntary work for Taranaki Cricket was also recognised as one of the reasons he was given the award.

He was team manager for Taranaki age group teams from 2002 to 2006 and organised and managed the 2013 and 2014 Under-14 Central Districts tournaments.

He was instrumental in setting up the ‘Waitara Hooked on Cricket’ days with the New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association.

The programme offered cricket opportunities to children who would not ordinarily have the financial means to play.

The children who attended had weekly sessions and were gifted gear to play with and take home.