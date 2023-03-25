New study to look into Port Taranaki's ability to help offshore wind industry

Almost a year after a $5 billion New Zealand offshore wind farm proposal was mooted a feasibility study into Port Taranaki’s suitability to act as a hub has been announced.

Port Taranaki issued a media release on Friday announcing a collective group, including the NZ Super Fund, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Taranaki Offshore Partnership (TOP) and BlueFloat Energy (BFE) would work together on the study.

The agreement would help build an understanding of how the port’s assets, infrastructure and land can support the growth of an offshore wind industry in New Zealand.

The proposed wind farm in the South Taranaki Bight could generate enough power for more than a third of New Zealand homes, developers believe.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has invested €16b (NZ$25.5b) in renewable energy schemes worldwide and has been separately investigating building a 2.2GW wind farm off the south coast of Victoria capable of powering 1.3 million Australian homes, after receiving an exploration licence from the Australian government.

The study into Port Taranaki’s suitability to play a significant role in the development would also determine if particular port upgrades and investments were needed for offshore wind farm developers to construct, operate and maintain their projects, the release said.

This includes assessment of the port’s wharves, crane lifting capacity, land and storage layout and the specific need to transport and service wind turbines.

The results of the study will be part of the broader respective feasibility activities being undertaken by TOP and by BFE in relation to their separate planned offshore wind projects in Waikato and South Taranaki with BFE’s partner, Elemental Group.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A study should reveal Port Taranaki’s suitability to act as a hub for the offshore wind farm.

Port Taranaki chief executive Simon Craddock said the possibilities and potential for offshore wind production in Taranaki and other regions of New Zealand were exciting.

“New Zealand has one of the best offshore wind resources in the world, and it’s likely this industry will play an important role in a low-emissions future,” he said in the release.

“With our proximity to the proposed development site, our skills and experience having worked in the energy industry, our lay down and storage areas available on-site, and our berths for the specialist support vessels, we believe Port Taranaki has a key role to play in support of this emerging industry.”

Craddock said Port Taranaki wanted to formalise its support and involvement in the development of an offshore wind industry in New Zealand.

Supplied Port Taranaki boss Simon Craddock believes the possibilities and potential for offshore wind production in Taranaki and other regions of New Zealand were exciting.

Taranaki Offshore Partnership’s Giacomo Caleffi said with multiple developers indicating interest in offshore wind development in Taranaki and beyond, it makes sense to work together on this Port Taranaki study as the outcomes will be relevant to assessing the feasibility of the proposed developments.

“From our experience, with CIP’s portfolio of many offshore wind projects operational, under construction and in-development in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, it’s important to take the right opportunities to collaborate with key partners and other developers to best position offshore wind, as a new industry for New Zealand, for success,” Caleffi said.

BlueFloat Energy country manager for New Zealand Nathan Turner said they were excited to be part of the agreement with NZ Super Fund and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Taranaki Offshore Partnership and Port Taranaki.

“We are strong advocates for developing the offshore wind industry collaboratively and this will help all of us to keep up the momentum.

“As the only deep water port on the west coast, Port Taranaki will be central to building a successful offshore wind industry in New Zealand.”