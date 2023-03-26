Woman arrested in relation to New Plymouth drive-by shooting

A 40-year-old woman will appear in the New Plymouth District Court on March 29.

Taranaki Police have arrested a woman in relation to a drive-by shooting in New Plymouth on March 19.

Detective sergeant Drew Bennett said at least two shots were fired at an address in Bell Block and a vehicle in the driveway.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday and is facing charges of recklessly discharging a firearm and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

“The 40-year-old is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on 29 March,” he said.

Bennett said inquiries into the incident were ongoing and thanked those who had helped the investigation so far.

The eastern suburb of New Plymouth had seen a spate of crime in the past few months, and he said the arrest might provide some reassurance to the public.

On Monday, police had appealed for sightings of a two-door yellow Audi TT between 2.30am and 4am in the New Plymouth, Bell Block or Waitara areas.