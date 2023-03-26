Four people transported to hospital after crash in South Taranaki

Four people are in hospital after the crash.

Four people have been transported to Taranaki Base Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 in South Taranaki.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said they responded to the crash, which occurred about 12.15pm on Boylan Rd in Te Roti, with three ambulances, one helicopter and one car, with a paramedic on board.

One patient in a serious condition was airlifted to hospital, while a second patient also in a serious condition was transported via ambulance, she said.

Two more people were in moderate and minor conditions at the Taranaki Base Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two vehicles were involved and they sent two appliances to the scene.

Crews helped with first aid and scene protection and were now assisting police with traffic control.

A police spokesperson said SH3 near Boylan Rd had been closed.

“Initial indications suggest two people have sustained serious injuries and two people have sustained moderate injuries.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and are advised to expect delays.”

At 1.45pm, emergency services were still at the scene of the crash.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were under way.